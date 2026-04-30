PEDEVCO Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for May 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

PEDEVCO’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at PED@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.pedevco.com/investors.

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the United States. Following the completion of its October 2025 merger with certain portfolio companies controlled by Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P., the Company’s principal assets include its D-J Basin assets in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, its Powder River Basin assets in northeastern Wyoming, and its Permian Basin assets in eastern New Mexico, collectively representing over 310,000 net acres. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

PED@elevate-ir.com