Endeavour Mining plc
1 May 2026
Notification of transactions by
a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Grant of Awards under terms of the Company's Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants) Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|100,646
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|39,093
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Acquisition of shares on vesting of an award under the LTIP
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|73,459 (vesting)
|38.72
|65,142 (sale)
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|Price
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Dividend paid on 14 April 2026
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|5,999
|Aggregated information
|
5,999
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil consideration
|2,849
|Aggregated information
|
2,849
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Dividend paid on 23 October 2025
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding Deferred Share Units and LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|7,182 (LTIP)
|Nil
|285 (DSU)
|Aggregated information
|
7,467
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil consideration
|5,203
|Aggregated information
|
5,203
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment