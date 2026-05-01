Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

Endeavour Mining plc
1 May 2026

Notification of transactions by
a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Grant of Awards under terms of the Company's Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants) Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").


1		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 

 

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transaction2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A100,646

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 100,646 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction1 May 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transaction2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A39,093

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 39,093 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction1 May 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Acquisition of shares on vesting of an award under the LTIP

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

 

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares for no consideration following vesting of an LTIP award
  2. Sales of shares to fund the tax liability due
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 

 

 

 		Price and volume

 

 		PriceVolume
N/A73,459 (vesting)
38.7265,142 (sale)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

 		VolumePrice
  • 73,459
  • N/A
  • 65,142
  • 2,522,298
e)Date of the transaction6 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Dividend paid on 14 April 2026

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionIncrease in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
Nil 5,999
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

5,999
N/A
e)Date of the transaction14 April 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionIncrease in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)Price and volumePriceVolume
  Nil consideration 2,849
 Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

2,849
Nil consideration
e)Date of the transaction14 April 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Dividend paid on 23 October 2025

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionIncrease in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding Deferred Share Units and LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
Nil 7,182 (LTIP)
 Nil285 (DSU)
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

7,467
Nil consideration
e)Date of the transaction23 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionIncrease in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)Price and volumePriceVolume
  Nil consideration5,203
 Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

5,203
Nil consideration
e)Date of the transaction23 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR notifications May 2026 loaded
GlobeNewswire

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