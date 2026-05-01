Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 April 2026 its issued share capital consists of 1,179,121,931‬‬‬‬‬ Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 1,179,121,931.

The above figure of 1,179,121,931 ‬‬‬‬‬may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53