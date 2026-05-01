Minitab Partners with the Manufacturing Technology Centre to Advance Data-Driven Innovation in UK Manufacturing

London, UK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, a global leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and continuous process improvement, has formally signed a membership agreement with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), a prominent UK-based applied research organization.

The MTC acts as a crucial bridge between academic research and industrial implementation, helping manufacturers reduce risks and validate advanced technologies before large-scale adoption. Through this membership, Minitab will work with industry leaders and researchers to speed up the adoption of data-driven manufacturing practices.

MTC already uses Minitab Solution Center®, leveraging the platform in its research projects to support data-driven decision-making and process optimization across its collaborative industrial programs.

As part of this partnership, Minitab will support research and advisory programs in areas such as accelerated product inspection and verification, high-rate assembly, rapid product development and qualification, production scale-up, industrialization of metal additive manufacturing, and end-of-life technologies with a focus on circularity.

These focus areas align with Minitab’s growing portfolio of analytics solutions for manufacturers, which includes real-time data collection, predictive analytics, real-time statistical process control, simulation capabilities, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) analytics, and advanced design of experiments (DOE) software.

“Minitab’s membership in the MTC represents a significant step in strengthening our role within the advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said Mark Rhoden, Senior Director, Field Operations EMEA at Minitab. “By collaborating with leading manufacturers and research experts, we can embed advanced statistical science and operational intelligence into critical industrialization initiatives, enabling organizations to innovate more rapidly, enhance quality, and scale operations with confidence.”

With over 50 years of expertise in statistical analysis and quality improvement, Minitab supports global organizations in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and energy. Its advanced data-driven solutions help manufacturers move from reactive quality control to predictive, optimized operations that achieve measurable results.

This year, Minitab made strategic investments to address two key manufacturing needs: real-time data visibility and advanced experimentation. Acquiring Scytec DataXchange enhances real-time shop-floor data collection and strengthens OEE and operational analytics. The acquisition of Effex, a leading advanced DOE solution, greatly expands Minitab Solution Center’s experimentation capabilities. Together, these investments provide an end-to-end solution that connects real-time data with advanced analytics to accelerate decision-making and support continuous improvement.

In the coming months, Minitab will work with the MTC and its existing members to identify priority research areas and explore potential collaborative initiatives, with a focus on delivering meaningful commercial and industrial impact.

This membership represents a significant milestone in Minitab’s ongoing evolution from a statistical software provider to a comprehensive industrial analytics leader. It reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation throughout the EMEA manufacturing sector.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps organizations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results.

Minitab’s solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services that leverage advanced analytics to attain process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com.