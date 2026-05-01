AITRADEBTC Introduces AiTradeBtc Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Platform





The Official Brand Identity: AiTradeBtc logo, the automated digital asset trading platform launched by AITRADEBTC.

BERLIN, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AITRADEBTC announces the launch of AiTradeBtc, an automated cryptocurrency trading platform designed to support users participating in digital asset markets.

AiTradeBtc is developed to provide an automated trading system that executes transactions based on predefined market strategies and algorithms. The platform is intended for users seeking a structured approach to digital asset trading through automation.

According to the company, AiTradeBtc integrates multiple system functions, including market data analysis, automated trade execution, and risk management modules. These features are designed to support users in managing trading activities within the cryptocurrency market environment.

Key Features

Automated trade execution based on market signals

Real-time market data processing

User-configurable trading parameters

Integrated monitoring dashboard for activity tracking

Structured system for managing trading strategies



How Trading Works

Users set up and configure their trading preferences

The system analyzes market data in real time

Trading signals are generated based on defined strategies

The platform automatically executes buy or sell actions

Users can monitor and review trading activity within the dashboard



“AiTradeBtc was designed to provide users with a structured and automated approach to cryptocurrency trading while maintaining control over their individual settings,” said a representative of AITRADEBTC.

About AITRADEBTC

AITRADEBTC is a company registered in the United Kingdom, operating in the digital asset sector. The company is the operator of AiTradeBtc, an automated cryptocurrency trading platform designed for market participants.

The company is registered under number 15316267 and focuses on providing technology-based solutions within the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk and may result in financial loss. Users should understand market volatility and conduct their own research before engaging in trading activities. No guarantees of profit or returns are provided.

Media Contact:

AITRADEBTC

Habib Samran

habib.samran@aitradebtc.com

https://www.aitradebtc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33a89653-b21c-46d3-b4b3-8efb9c621a74