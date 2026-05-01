G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair CEO Hayden Slack Honored in Fort Worth Magazine’s 2026 “40 Under 40”

Fort Worth, TX, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The publication’s annual list recognizes the North Texas region’s most accomplished young professionals. The honor caps a multi-year run at the helm of the 1987-founded family foundation repair company, during which G.L. Hunt has expanded to five Texas markets, launched new service lines, and roughly doubled revenue in key metros.

G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair CEO Hayden Slack

Slack’s path into the foundation business didn’t start with a business plan, it started with a family phone call. When his father-in-law and G.L. Hunt founder Gary Hunt faced serious health challenges, the family needed someone to step in and steward the company he had built. Slack’s sisters-in-law weren’t available. His brothers-in-law were pastors. Slack, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Angelo State University, was the one positioned to take it on.

“I was the only one who could take it on,” Slack says. “What started out as a family responsibility has turned into a passion for building a company that makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

Under Slack’s leadership, G.L. Hunt has doubled Austin revenue, grown San Antonio revenue by 40 percent, expanded into a new 15,000-square-foot facility, and added new offerings such as poly-foam concrete lifting to its service lineup. Founded by Gary Hunt in 1987, the company now serves homeowners from five Texas locations: Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Waco.

“Much like our lives, our businesses are shaped by thousands of small decisions,” Slack says. “Consistency is what led me to where I am today.”

Outside the office, Slack leans into the same Fort Worth community G.L. Hunt serves. When he’s not at a job site, he and his wife can often be found catching a concert or the rodeo at Dickies Arena before heading down to the Stockyards to spend time at the Drover.

CEO Hayden Slack outside G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair office

About G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair

G.L. Hunt is a family-owned business providing top-tier foundation, crawl space, concrete lifting and drainage solutions across Texas. Since 1987, they have offered trusted services in vibrant cities like Ft. Worth, Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Their commitment to craftsmanship and personalized care ensures that homes remain stable and safe from Texas' unpredictable weather. G.L. Hunt prides itself on making strong foundations accessible with financing options, safeguarding homes without financial strain.

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