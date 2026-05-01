Latham and Olympic Gold Medalist Bode Miller Remind Families to Prioritize Pool Safety for Water Safety Month

LATHAM, N.Y., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare to spend more time outside and in the water, Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM] is encouraging homeowners to take simple, proactive steps to keep their backyards safe. In recognition of National Water Safety Month this May, the leading manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools is teaming up with Olympic and World Championship six-time gold medalist Bode Miller and his wife, Professional Beach Volleyball Champion, Morgan Miller to share essential pool safety reminders.

“Water safety is something that hits very close to home for me, which is why we’ve teamed up with Latham and Coverstar to help bring more attention to drowning prevention,” said Bode Miller. “After losing our daughter, my wife Morgan and I have made it our mission to share our story and help other families take simple, proactive steps that can truly save lives.”

“No parent ever thinks a tragedy will happen to them, but it can happen in seconds,” added Morgan Miller. “If sharing our story encourages even one family to take an extra precaution – whether that’s supervision, swim lessons or adding an automatic safety cover – it’s worth it. These small steps can truly save lives.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4, with more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the U.S. every year.* Taking a few proactive measures can go a long way in helping families enjoy their pools with greater confidence.

“Creating spaces where families can relax and connect is at the heart of what we do, but those moments should always be supported by strong safety measures,” said Sean Gadd, President and CEO of Latham. “Our focus is on empowering homeowners with simple, effective solutions that help make pools safer.”

Following are five important pool safety reminders from the experts at Latham:

Keep Active Supervision a Priority. Always have a responsible adult watching when children are in or near the pool. Assign a dedicated “Water Watcher” and stay distraction-free – especially from phones. Start Swim Lessons Early. Teaching kids to swim is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk. According to the National Institutes of Health, formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning in children ages 1-4 by 88%.** The earlier kids build these skills, the better. Add Layers of Protection with an Automatic Safety Cover. An automatic safety cover provides a strong, secure barrier over the pool when not in use. Made with ultra-durable material, these covers help prevent access to the water and offer added peace of mind. Coverstar automatic pool covers are designed with heavy-duty material that can support significant weight, creating a reliable layer of protection for families. A keyed safety switch is required for operation, adding an extra layer of protection.



“Just like any part of the home, pools should be designed with safety built-in from the start,” added Gadd. “Automatic covers are one of the most effective ways to add a reliable layer of protection while also helping homeowners maintain their pool.” Set Clear Pool Safety Rules. Make sure everyone in the household understands basic safety rules, such as never swimming alone and entering the pool feet first. Be Ready to Respond. Keep safety equipment like a life ring and first aid kit nearby and consider learning CPR so you’re prepared to respond in an emergency.



“With these precautions and tools in place, families can enjoy their pool time with greater confidence and peace of mind,” added Bode Miller.

Beyond safety, automatic covers can help minimize water loss, maintain a pool’s temperature – which can help save on electric bills – keep debris out of the pool and extend the swimming season in colder climates.

To learn more about the Millers’ story, visit Coverstar.com. For additional information on water safety and automatic safety covers, visit LathamPool.com.

* Drowning Data | Drowning Prevention | CDC

** Association Between Swimming Lessons and Drowning in Childhood: A Case-Control Study - PMC

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

Contact: Taylor Spanbauer or Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

tspanbauer@lcwa.com or scamp@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/205d8c5c-ceb0-4e88-b5b8-1395c21dfac7