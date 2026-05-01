Visio Lending COO Michele Kryczkowski Offering Strategies for the Talent Gap at OPSCON 2026

Austin, TX, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage industry leaders and innovators are gathering in Dallas for OPSCON 2026 on May 4 and 5, and Visio Lending Chief Operating Officer Michele Kryczkowski is sharing insights on hiring and retaining top talent.

With more than 20 years of mortgage and operations experience, Kryczkowski will speak on a panel titled “Building Teams That Perform in Any Market,” at 3 p.m. on May 4. Leveraging AI and automation of customer relationship management are top of mind these days, but she champions employees as the true root of any company’s success.

“We know the mortgage industry is marked by constant change; therefore, resilient teams that can deliver consistent results through any market conditions are essential,” said Kryczkowski. “Attracting experienced and adaptable applicants is only part of the challenge. Enhancing the employee experience is key to retention and a positive work culture.”

There’s a shortage of seasoned applicants across many business sectors, including finance. The mortgage industry saw widespread layoffs from 2022 to 2024, prompting many veteran mortgage professionals to leave in favor of more stable sectors.

“Proven and innovative hiring, training and leadership strategies along with sound return-to-work and remote work policies will help address the current talent gap,” Kryczkowski noted.

OPSCON 2026 takes place at the Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, located at 400 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, Texas.

###

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor loan real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Having originated more than $4.7 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation, and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending





Attachment