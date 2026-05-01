Discover How Wearable Airbag Technology and Advanced Helmet Systems Are Helping Protect Riders on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more riders get on the streets this spring, keeping safety front and center is more important than ever. Recently, President of Cycle Gear, Stevan Popovich, along with motorcycle crash survivor Guilherme Ortigosa, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to talk about “Airbags Save,” a national safety campaign aimed at raising awareness about innovative solutions in motorcycle safety, while sharing practical tips and real-world insight into how protective gear can help save lives.

With safety top of mind this season, many are asking how to stay protected, what gear is essential and whether new innovations like airbag technology make a difference. Here are some of the top questions and what riders should know:

With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month here, what are some key safety tips riders should keep in mind, and what is the goal of the Airbags Save campaign?

Staying safe starts with preparation and awareness. Popovich emphasizes being mentally ready to ride, wearing proper protection and following the rules of the road. He notes that both riders and drivers play a role in safety and that slowing down and staying focused can make a meaningful difference.

“There’s three things we talk about at Cycle Gear that are paramount… be present, be protected and follow the rules of the road,” he said.

Launched in 2024, Airbags Save has helped introduce thousands of riders to advanced airbag protection systems that reduce impact forces by up to 95 percent. Popovich added that the campaign goes beyond safety gear, reinforcing smart riding habits. He advises riders to be fully present and focused on the road, seek ongoing education through rider coaching, and gear up from head to toe “preparing not just for the ride, but for the slide”.

Do motorcycle airbag jackets really make a difference?

For Ortigosa, the answer is clear. After a car ran a stop sign and struck him, he was thrown from his motorcycle and landed hard on his back and neck. He credits his airbag jacket and helmet with protecting him during the crash and helping him recover.

“If I wasn’t wearing those, I don’t think I would be here today telling my story,” he said.

Popovich explains that wearable airbag systems are designed to monitor riders in real time and deploy just before impact, significantly reducing the force of a crash.

How are innovations like airbag systems and advanced helmets helping protect riders today?

Motorcycle safety gear continues to evolve, with new innovations designed to better protect riders. Popovich highlights systems like Alpinestars’ Tech-Air®, a rider-worn airbag vest that inflates upon crash detection to protect the torso. The latest Tech-Air 5 Plasma model can absorb up to 95 percent of crash energy, offering a significant advancement compared to traditional protection.

He also pointed to advancements in helmet design, including Mips technology. The Mips safety system uses a low-friction layer inside the helmet designed to help reduce rotational motion to the head during certain impacts, which can lower the risk of concussions and other brain injuries.

Together, these innovations represent a shift in how riders approach safety, bringing technologies once reserved for professional racing into everyday use.

For someone getting ready to ride this season, what safety gear should they never go without?

Having the right gear is one of the most important steps riders can take before heading out. A full set of protective equipment, including a helmet, jacket, gloves, pants and boots, helps reduce risk in the event of a crash.

Popovich encourages riders to take an “all the gear, all the time” approach and to think of preparation as essential, not optional.

Ortigosa agrees, noting that after his experience, safety is now a daily habit. “I don’t get out of my house without my airbag and my helmet. It’s a no brainer for me every day,” he said.

To learn more about Airbags Save, visit cyclegear.com/airbags or stop by one of Cycle Gear’s 163 store locations nationwide.

About Stevan Popovich

Stevan Popovich is the President of Cycle Gear and oversees the operations of the country's largest power sports aftermarket omnichannel retailer, consisting of 165+ brick & mortar locations across over 40 states.

With over 20 years of experience in the specialty outdoor sporting goods industry, Stevan began his journey as a General Manager of a small New England outdoor retail chain and has steadily advanced in the industry by mastering successful business processes and cultivating strong, trusting relationships with customers.

Outside of his professional role, Stevan is an active member of the MIC Aftermarket Parts Committee and serves as a Board Member for the Right Rider Access Fund. His leadership philosophy revolves around empowering his team and ensuring accountability through managing performance outcomes. By aligning strategy with a deep understanding of the customer base, he facilitates growth and financial success.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Cycle Gear.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d1d59b-a09a-47a2-b168-b5f6726da693