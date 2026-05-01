ITS Logistics Distribution + Fulfillment Q1 Index: Rising Transportation Costs Test Lean Inventory Strategies

RENO, Nev., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics today released the Q1 ITS Logistics U.S. Distribution and Fulfillment Index, Powered by Cresa. The index reveals that lean inventory strategies adopted in response to tariff-driven cost increases face their first major test early in the year. The Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) reached 65.7 in March — driven primarily by Transportation Prices — while Transportation Capacity contracted to 39.2. This is the widest price-to-capacity inversion since the peak of the COVID freight cycle and, in combination with structural increases in inventory costs, has materially raised the complexity and risk of lean strategies shippers had anticipated relying on in 2026.

“Q1 was a real-world test of whether the lean inventory strategies the industry has been building toward actually hold under pressure — and they did," said Ryan Martin, President of Distribution and Fulfillment for ITS Logistics. "But the quarter also proved that a lean inventory strategy is only as strong as the replenishment infrastructure behind it. Firms that entered Q1 with functional downstream space and multi-carrier redundancy preserved service at manageable cost. Those that relied on spot freight to compensate for thin inventory paid the price.”

January and February saw traditional — though leaner — post-holiday replenishment behavior following December’s front-loaded inventory drawdowns. However, typical spring activity was disrupted when the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the functional closure of the Strait of Hormuz removed 20% of global oil supply, sending energy price surges downstream into freight costs and warehousing operating expenses. The shortage, in combination with ongoing regulatory factors putting downward pressure on capacity, pushed LMI Transportation from 71.4 in January to 89.4 in March — a 25% increase in a single quarter.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 53.3 in March as one-year inflation expectations climbed. Behavior appeared decoupled from sentiment, though, as consumer demand held steady in the face of price increases and outlook concerns. March advance retail sales rose 1.7% month-over-month to $752.1 billion, with total Q1 sales up 3.7% year-over-year.

Inventory behavior did remain structurally lean throughout the quarter, as predicted. LMI Inventory Levels rebounded meaningfully from December's all-time low reading of 35.1, but remain several points below March levels for 2024 and 2025. Inventory Costs accelerated to 76.2 throughout the quarter, as fuel and carrying costs entered the inventory equation simultaneously. The Producer Price Index for Warehousing and Storage continued its multi-quarter upward trend, driven by fuel prices, labor costs, and insurance burdens.

Commercial real estate data from Cresa shows U.S. industrial vacancy at 7.51% on a 19.3-billion-square-foot inventory base, with annual rent growth re-accelerating to 1.3% and only 334 million square feet under construction — equal to 1.73% of existing inventory and the tightest supply pipeline in nearly a decade. Chicago remained among the tightest major markets at 5.37% vacancy, while Columbus led on rent growth at 5.90%. Dallas/Fort Worth continued gradual normalization at 8.7%.

"Q1 exposed the difference between what we call 'cheap velocity' and 'durable velocity,'" Martin continued. "Cheap velocity is when loose, affordable freight markets make thin inventory work — you can replenish quickly because transportation is abundant. That assumption collapsed in March. Durable velocity is built differently: on replenishment capability, downstream spatial positioning, and carrier depth that doesn't require favorable freight conditions to function. The firms building for durable velocity will emerge from the cycle with a structural advantage. The firms still running cheap velocity will learn the difference through a series of avoidable service events. That distinction is the most important thing supply chain leaders can take into the rest of 2026."

The Q1 index outlines five strategic priorities for distribution and fulfillment operators navigating the remainder of 2026:

Reposition Inventory Downstream: Proximity to end markets proved its value in Q1 and will remain critical as transportation capacity contractions continue.

Proximity to end markets proved its value in Q1 and will remain critical as transportation capacity contractions continue. Protect Transportation Optionality: Contract-over-spot orientation has become a structural requirement, not a preference, as the LMI forecasts for Transportation Prices approach all-time highs.

Contract-over-spot orientation has become a structural requirement, not a preference, as the LMI forecasts for Transportation Prices approach all-time highs. Invest in Replenishment Infrastructure: Shippers must close the gap between lean inventory and lean execution to successfully and profitably leverage this approach in 2026.

Shippers must close the gap between lean inventory and lean execution to successfully and profitably leverage this approach in 2026. Act on Industrial Real Estate Now: Power-ready, parcel-capable space is already tightening as the construction pipeline reaches its leanest level in nearly a decade.

Power-ready, parcel-capable space is already tightening as the construction pipeline reaches its leanest level in nearly a decade. Accelerate Labor Productivity Investment: With wage floors structural and unlikely to reverse, throughput per labor hour is the primary margin lever available to operators in 2026.





ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 96% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics US Distribution and Fulfillment Index tracks the Producer Price Index (PPI) for Warehousing and Storage and offers a regional markets overview to optimize warehousing and delivery costs. All major markets in the US are highlighted each quarter via the Index. Visit here for a full, comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the US distribution and fulfillment sector of the supply chain industry.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac6e720b-5bee-41ef-8cc0-4df9fa43c385

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46105c0e-11b0-468e-b765-b3d6d3e6a35c