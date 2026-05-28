ITS Logistics Named 2026 Fraud Fighter Award Winner

RENO, Nev., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, has been named a winner of FreightWaves’ 2026 Fraud Fighter Awards. The award recognizes the industry's top logistics operators and solution providers delivering innovative and impactful fraud mitigation solutions against modern cargo fraud and sophisticated supply chain threats.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work we’re doing to protect our shippers,” said Brian Jacobsen, Senior Manager of Capacity and Network Optimization. “This award shines a light on what the gold standard of fraud prevention looks like today — and, in the face of record-setting fraud rates, will hopefully raise the bar across the industry.”

The award-winning program is built on ITS’s integrated People + Process + Technology approach, combining frontline human expertise and cutting-edge technology through comprehensive operational frameworks that identify and mitigate risk at scale.

Every ITS load has multiple human touchpoints throughout the freight lifecycle, with team members performing tailored check calls and manually validating paperwork to catch AI-manipulated documents and images. ITS leverages an extensive technology stack — including GenLogs, Highway, Carrier411, and RMIS — that is fully integrated with ITS Drive, the company's proprietary TMS, to synthesize carrier data and automate compliance. ITS works closely with GenLogs, also a 2026 Fraud Fighter Award winner, to test and improve new features that address emerging threats like underground sales of motor carrier (MC) authorities.

Underpinning both is a collection of frameworks that govern all freight and carrier operations, tailored to commodity type and industry risks. The most critical proprietary process is new and dormant carrier vetting: a rigorous protocol applied to any carrier authority that is joining the ITS network or has been inactive for more than 30 days.

As a result, ITS Logistics maintains an industry-leading critical incident rate of 0.004% — even as the volume of fraudulent activity reaches record highs.

“No matter how challenging the market gets in the coming months, we’ll continue to maintain the high standards that have made ITS an industry leader in freight security,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “And we are actively developing new, bleeding-edge carrier vetting strategies that will further protect customers’ brands and service experience in today’s fast-changing regulatory landscape.”

Learn more about the awards and ITS Logistics’ fraud prevention strategy here.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4154266-bb78-49e3-b236-7f027d722746