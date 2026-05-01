Utah Valley University Celebrates Increase in Native American Graduates

Orem, UTAH, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) is celebrating the graduation of approximately 203 Native American students representing 10 tribes, a 60% increase from 120 Native American student graduates last year. This year’s graduates span every college on campus, with 29 different degrees being awarded.

“We are very proud of our Native American graduates, and we are excited for their bright futures,” said UVU Native Excellence and Tribal Engagement Director Justin Allison. “These students can now take their skills and education back to their communities and inspire more students. It is encouraging to see Native American students come to UVU to get their education, and we celebrate the completion of their degrees.”

UVU aims to support Native American, Indigenous, and First-Nation students through Native Excellence and Tribal Engagement, providing students a “home away from home.” The program focuses on strong community engagement, intentional and lasting partnerships, and continued student success through events and programs, including the Native Wolverine Association and the American Indian Studies Program. Annual events include the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, the UVU Powwow, Native American Storytelling Night, and the Governor’s Native American Summit.

Many Native American students face economic barriers in pursuing higher education . The Native American Student GAP Scholarship is a financial aid initiative available at UVU and other Utah universities. The scholarship is awarded to eligible Native American Students who are members of one of the federally recognized tribes in and around Utah and who have applied for scholarships or financial aid through their tribe.

Utah is home to approximately 60,000 Native Americans representing 50 Tribal Nations, with eight federally recognized tribes.

To read stories about this year’s graduating students, please visit uvu.edu/graduation/stories.