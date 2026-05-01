SalesCloser Secures U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Conversational Workflow Technology

Vancouver, BC, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) has granted the Company U.S. Patent No. US12526253B1 for its "System and Method for Graph-Based Conversational-Flow Editing" technology. The patent, which protects the Company's foundational approach to democratizing AI agent creation, represents formal recognition of SalesCloser's unique innovation in making sophisticated conversational AI accessible to non-technical business users.

The granted patent covers technology that is already fully deployed and generating revenue within the SalesCloser platform, protecting a core differentiator that allows sales teams to design and manage AI-powered sales workflows through an intuitive, conversational interface. Unlike traditional approaches that require coding expertise or complex technical knowledge, SalesCloser's patented system enables users to interact naturally with an embedded AI assistant that translates their business requirements into sophisticated conversational agents in real time, complete with visual workflow rendering, context-aware generation from uploaded documents, and built-in testing and simulation capabilities.

"This patent grant is a significant validation of the innovation at the heart of our platform," said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser Technologies. "We recognized early on that the real barrier to AI adoption was not the underlying technology - it was accessibility. We built a system that puts the power of AI directly in the hands of sales professionals. This patent protects that core innovation, and recognizes that our approach represents a genuinely novel and non-obvious technology."

This granted patent is the first of multiple patent applications in SalesCloser's growing intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes nine U.S. patent applications covering fundamental challenges in conversational AI - from real-time state management and autonomous human escalation to self-testing systems and advanced telephony features. The Company's IP strategy deliberately focuses on protecting execution infrastructure rather than abstract concepts, with each patent addressing specific technical problems that SalesCloser's engineering team solved while building a platform capable of handling thousands of simultaneous customer conversations with natural language fluency and seamless handoff capabilities. This approach creates practical barriers to entry for competitors, as the patents protect not just ideas but the actual systems required to make conversational AI work reliably in production environments.

Issuance of Common Shares to Consultant

Further to the Company’s news release dated March 31, 2026, in which the Company disclosed its consulting agreement with Green Times Consulting Ltd. (“Green Times”) dated April 1, 2026 (the “Consulting Agreement”), the Company announces that it has issued an aggregate of 144,257 common shares to Green Times, including GST (the “Payment Shares”). The Payment Shares were issued at a price of $1.018 per share. The Payment Shares were issued as payment for the first tranche of consulting services provided to the Company for the period April 1 - April 30, 2026 pursuant to the Consulting Agreement. The Payment Shares issued are subject to a four-month resale hold period from the date of issuance. Green Times is an arm’s length party to the Company and its affiliates.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 604-990-2714

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's intellectual property strategy and patent portfolio expansion, the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights, the competitive positioning and market opportunities enabled by patented technologies, the commercialization of patented innovations, expectations around the outcome of pending patent applications, technology development initiatives, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.