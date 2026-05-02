PROACTIS SA - Press Release (nomination R Archer and P Dennant)

Press Release

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

PARIS, France – (1 May 2026) — Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) held on the 14th April 2026, Mrs. Rebecca ARCHER has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mrs. Charlotte CARTER, resigning.

Rebecca Archer joined Proactis in 2025. She is a Chartered Accountant and has a degree in Physics from the University of Oxford. She qualified at Deloitte where she spent six years including three years in New Zealand and has over 20 years of experience working in a variety of organisations including RM plc and Namene Solar. Rebecca was Group Finance Director at Science Group plc which was highly acquisitive where she led the business integrations and brings a wealth of business transformation experience to Proactis.

During this same meeting, Mr. Phil DENNANT has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mr. Peter SHEPHERD, resigning.

Mr Philip Dennant joined Proactis in 2021. He currently holds the position of Director of FP&A, responsible for financial planning and strategic analysis to support executive decision-making and long-term business growth. Prior to this, he spent nearly a decade working within large UK-listed companies.

Shareholders will be asked to approve these appointments at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended January 31st, 2026.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows:

Member Functions Mandate expiry date Andrew REARDON Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Rebecca ARCHER Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030 Phil DENNANT Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Maria LARSEN Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028

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Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

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