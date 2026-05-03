Dubai, UAE, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news around Pepeto is moving faster than any presale this cycle. Large wallets keep entering at record pace, daily buys from major holders climb, and the project pulls attention from corners of the market that normally skip anything below $1 billion. The Binance listing is apparently confirmed behind the scenes, the exchange runs, and the speed tells you the sharpest capital already picked a side.

Meanwhile, Strategy reports Q1 earnings on May 5 holding 818,334 BTC at an average cost of $75,537, and 247 Wall St warns that if Saylor pauses buying, Bitcoin loses its biggest buyer right when ETF flows turned negative. The Bitcoin price prediction points higher despite pressure, with Kevin Warsh set to replace Powell on May 15.

This article breaks down why the Bitcoin price targets $100,000 and why large wallets choose Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Wallet Activity Climbs While Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds Bullish Despite Market Pressure

Pepeto wallet activity keeps climbing while the broader market pushes through pressure. The bitcoin price sits at $78,324 after a 12% April gain, but the real story sits underneath. Bitcoin ETFs pulled $2.44 billion in April with BlackRock's IBIT taking 70% of flows. Exchange reserves keep falling and long-term holders control a record share of supply, meaning selling pressure fades as the Bitcoin price prediction heats up.

Strategy's May 5 report covers BTC's worst quarter since the conflict began. BTC dropped to $62,000 in February and spent Q1 below $75,000. But Saylor kept buying, adding over 100,000 BTC worth $7.7 billion per Fortune. At Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas he warned that up to $100 billion in digital credit could flow into Bitcoin this year.

Kevin Warsh takes over as Fed Chair on May 15 after a 13 to 11 committee vote. Warsh has called the 2022 inflation spike the Fed's worst error in forty years, and JP Morgan expects earlier rate cuts. The CLARITY Act faces a hard deadline before the May 21 recess, and crypto news confirms a pass would classify BTC as a commodity. The Bitcoin price prediction at $78,324 gives 28% to $100,000, solid for a large cap but not the kind of return that reshapes a portfolio.

That gap is where presales come in, and large wallets flooding into Pepeto during this crypto news cycle prove the sharpest capital made its choice.

Pepeto in Focus as Wallets Load Faster Than Any Presale This Cycle

What Pepeto built is why those wallets moved without waiting. PepetoSwap connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through one exchange layer where trading fees drop to zero, every token trades from a single screen, and AI reviews each transaction for risks before it clears. Every trade creates direct buying pressure on the token, the same model that turned BNB from a utility coin into a $90 billion asset. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $7 billion leads the team, SolidProof audited every contract, and 176% APY staking rewards holders while the listing closes in.

Pepeto stands apart because the wallet activity tells the story. When addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH enter a presale while Bitcoin trades below $80,000, that is not retail hype. That is serious capital building in what is expected to be the standout crypto of 2026.

And what adds fuel to the potential is the rare combination of an innovative utility, much needed in the current crypto market, with the level of meme coins virality that historically alone, made more millionaires in crypto than any other crypto. Crypto news from every past cycle backs it. Rob, a warehouse manager covered by Fortune, invested $8,000 into SHIB in 2021 and left his job after cashing out at $1.5 million, while Shiba had no single utility feature at the early days, just the meme culture, with the same kind of community that backs Pepeto right now. Pepeto brings that same force with three live products behind it, which makes the question now, is by how much Pepeto will surpass those numbers, rather than questioning its potential.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price prediction breaks past $100,000, every altcoin rides the wave behind it. That pattern held through every cycle, and for 2026, there is no single project that even comes near to Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets building bigger positions weekly, and a Binance listing expected, with a level of virality that makes it almost impossible to miss. Rob, who changed his life overnight with SHIB, did not have a special talent, he simply understood the crypto market. A market where the reward belongs to the audacious investors that act fast, and where playing safe, following the crowd, would never hand out such returns. That is the same moment at the Pepeto presale right now, and after launch, it would be no surprise to read about many new Rob stories made by acting on Pepeto in the current window.



The Bitcoin price prediction backs the direction, crypto news confirms the setup, And when Bitcoin doubles, the best crypto presale opportunities don't just keep pace. They 100x. Pepeto is positioned exactly where SHIB was before its explosion.

Visit Pepeto and Enter the Presale Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for May 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction targets $80,000 first and then $100,000, backed by $2.44 billion in April ETF inflows and Kevin Warsh replacing Powell as Fed Chair on May 15. Strategy holds 818,334 BTC and reports earnings May 5, making it the key crypto news event this month.

What is Pepeto and why are large wallets entering now?

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based exchange platform combining zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screening under one protocol with a Binance listing expected. The presale raised $9.78 million at $0.0000001868 with 176% APY staking while wallet entries follow patterns seen before DOGE and SHIB delivered life-changing returns.



