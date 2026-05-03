Sigenergy Showcases Next-Generation Smart Energy Portfolio at Solar & Storage Live London 2026





LONDON, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for smarter, more advanced solar and storage solutions accelerates across the UK, Sigenergy made a major impact at Solar & Storage Live London 2026, showcasing one of the industry’s most comprehensive integrated energy portfolios.

At ExceL London, Sigenergy presented its expanding smart energy ecosystem across residential, commercial, and utility sectors, combining proven technologies with future innovations tailored to evolving UK market needs.

Residential visitors explored Sigenergy’s advanced residential energy solutions, including the SP2 hybrid inverter range and integrated home energy storage systems, while commercial attendees engaged with SigenStack and utility-scale stakeholders were introduced to Sigenergy’s expanding large-scale energy capabilities.





Together, the showcase highlighted Sigenergy’s commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and locally relevant energy solutions aligned with Britain’s growing focus on smarter homes, energy resilience, and long-term clean energy adoption.

A standout moment at Solar & Storage Live London was the visit of Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy, to Sigenergy’s booth, where he met with Founder and CEO Tony Xu to discuss the UK’s clean energy ambitions, smarter homes agenda, future solar and storage growth, and Sigenergy’s role in supporting this transition through advanced AI-driven energy systems.





The meeting reinforced Sigenergy’s growing strategic relevance within the UK market and highlighted the company’s position in supporting Britain’s transition toward smarter, integrated, and sustainable energy solutions.

Sigenergy’s commercial capabilities were powerfully reinforced on the Solar & Storage Live Commercial Stage, where Fáilte Solar, Sigenergy’s Platinum distribution partner, joined Artisan Electrics to showcase Artisan’s own real-world SigenStack commercial system.





During the session, Artisan Founder & CEO Jordan Farley shared why they selected Sigenergy’s technology, detailed the installation journey, and highlighted real-world operational performance. This powerful third-party endorsement validated Sigenergy’s growing commercial relevance and demonstrated increasing installer confidence in intelligent, resilient energy storage solutions.

“Solar & Storage Live London 2026 was a defining moment for Sigenergy’s continued growth in the UK,” said Ivan Ivanov, Managing Director of Sigenergy UK. “From showcasing our expanding smart energy ecosystem to engaging with key UK stakeholders and highlighting real-world commercial success, the event demonstrated our commitment to supporting Britain’s transition toward smarter, fully integrated energy solutions.”

As UK homeowners, installers, and businesses increasingly prioritise smarter homes, lower energy costs, and long-term system performance, Sigenergy is rapidly establishing itself as a leading force in delivering the next generation of intelligent clean energy solutions.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com.

UK Media Contact: Sigenergy UK Marketing Team | sales.uk@sigenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/458d92b8-5559-49e1-9811-c8ff148cb06f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb77e66-382b-4acc-ab14-bce9d2e3b27a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36c8c6c-7f58-4f32-874e-866415e8a060

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e78eb8d2-6bd7-4b93-9e5e-fa702815636a