Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 18 2026

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement780,723909.87710,359,892
27 April 202617,005881.0314,981,947
28 April 202617,001882.0714,996,035
29 April 202616,761884.6914,828,224
30 April 202616,475883.5814,556,939
1 May 202616,054885.8814,221,932
Accumulated under the programme864,019907.32783,944,969

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,173,547 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.79% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment


Attachments

Share repurchase programme 20260504
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 