Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 18 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|780,723
|909.87
|710,359,892
|27 April 2026
|17,005
|881.03
|14,981,947
|28 April 2026
|17,001
|882.07
|14,996,035
|29 April 2026
|16,761
|884.69
|14,828,224
|30 April 2026
|16,475
|883.58
|14,556,939
|1 May 2026
|16,054
|885.88
|14,221,932
|Accumulated under the programme
|864,019
|907.32
|783,944,969
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,173,547 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.79% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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