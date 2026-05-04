|Company announcement no. 23 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
04 May 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,349,543
|316.2029
|1,059,135,169
|27 April 2026
|36,899
|321.7233
|11,871,268
|28 April 2026
|16,241
|323.8173
|5,259,117
|29 April 2026
|5,385
|328.5017
|1,768,982
|30 April 2026
|54,597
|325.2771
|17,759,154
|01 May 2026
|120,966
|322.8375
|39,052,361
|Total accumulated over week 18
|234,088
|323.4292
|75,710,881
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,583,631
|316.6749
|1,134,846,050
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.439% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|27 April 2026
|25,041
|321.6283
|8,053,894
|28 April 2026
|9,254
|323.7885
|2,996,339
|29 April 2026
|3,393
|328.2782
|1,113,848
|30 April 2026
|34,239
|325.2793
|11,137,238
|01 May 2026
|72,864
|322.8482
|23,524,011
|Total accumulated over week 18
|144,791
|323.3995
|46,825,330
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,285,537
|316.4420
|723,239,976
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|27 April 2026
|11,858
|321.9238
|3,817,372
|28 April 2026
|6,987
|323.8556
|2,262,779
|29 April 2026
|1,992
|328.8824
|655,134
|30 April 2026
|20,358
|325.2733
|6,621,914
|01 May 2026
|48,102
|322.8214
|15,528,355
|Total accumulated over week 18
|89,297
|323.4773
|28,885,554
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,298,094
|317.0849
|411,606,065
Attachment