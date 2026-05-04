Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 23 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



04 May 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,349,543316.20291,059,135,169
27 April 202636,899321.723311,871,268
28 April 202616,241323.81735,259,117
29 April 20265,385328.50171,768,982
30 April 202654,597325.277117,759,154
01 May 2026120,966322.837539,052,361
Total accumulated over week 18234,088323.429275,710,881
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,583,631316.67491,134,846,050

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.439% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
27 April 202625,041321.62838,053,894
28 April 20269,254323.78852,996,339
29 April 20263,393328.27821,113,848
30 April 202634,239325.279311,137,238
01 May 202672,864322.848223,524,011
Total accumulated over week 18144,791323.399546,825,330
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,285,537316.4420723,239,976


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
27 April 202611,858321.92383,817,372
28 April 20266,987323.85562,262,779
29 April 20261,992328.8824655,134
30 April 202620,358325.27336,621,914
01 May 202648,102322.821415,528,355
Total accumulated over week 1889,297323.477328,885,554
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,298,094317.0849411,606,065


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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