Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for April 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 4th of May 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra (ISIN code SE0023260716).

In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Virtune Staked Near ETP

Virtune Sui ETP

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

Virtune Bittensor ETP

Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune Hyperliquid ETP

Index allocation as of 30th April (before rebalancing)



Chainlink: 10.52%

Litecoin: 10.40%

Stellar: 10.18%

Avalanche: 10.16%

Sui: 9.98%

BNB: 9.92%

XRP: 9.91%

Cardano: 9.68%

Bitcoin Cash: 9.64%

Solana: 9.63%

Index allocation as of 30th of April (after rebalancing):



BNB: 10.00%

XRP: 10.00%

Solana: 10.00%

Bitcoin Cash: 10.00%

Cardano: 10.00%

Chainlink: 10.00%

Stellar: 10.00%

Litecoin: 10.00%

Avalanche: 10.00%

Hyperliquid: 10.00%

In connection to this month rebalancing there are changes in the index. Sui is exiting the index and Hyperliquid is included in the index.



The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for April was -0.09%.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to explore how our ETPs can support your asset management strategy or to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also visit www.virtune.com to learn more and subscribe to our newsletter for updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships with leading industry players, and our experienced team, we empower global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment solutions aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.