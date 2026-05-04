Company announcement

No. 27/2026

4 May 2026

Netcompany Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 April 2026 to 1 May 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 27/04/2026 8,000 368.65 2,949,238 28/04/2026 507 366.67 185,900 29/04/2026 31,010 367.77 11,404,557 30/04/2026 10,000 361.87 3,618,731 01/05/2026 457 363.52 166,127 Accumulated for the period 49,974 - 18.324.553 Accumulated under the programme 634,694 - 216.801.261

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 993,930 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments