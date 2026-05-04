Tellus Power Introduces Nexus Megawatt Charging System, a High-Power Distributed Charging Platform for Fleet and Commercial Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Global Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy, unveils the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) (the “Nexus MCS”), the first system under the Company’s Nexus platform, which is designed to support a range of high-power charging solutions.

The modular system delivers 600kW to 1.2MW of power output and supports multiple charging standards.

The Nexus platform is designed to support a range of high-power charging systems, easing deployment across commercial and utility-scale site configurations.

Built around a centralized power cabinet with distributed dispensers, the Nexus MCS allows operators to manage power distribution across multiple endpoints synchronously in real time. The system integrates high-power DC charging with system-level power management, enabling more efficient allocation of energy across charging sites.

The announcement comes as high-power electrification continues to scale, placing new demands on charging and energy management infrastructure. As fleets and heavy-duty transport require greater power density and intelligent integrations, systems must be able to distribute energy with increased efficiency across charging sites.

“As electrification scales toward autonomous and commercial light, medium and heavy-duty transport, charging infrastructure needs to deliver more power to more vehicles at the same time,” said Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power. “We believe the Nexus Megawatt Charging System is designed to enable a single high-power DC system to distribute energy to multiple connectors, helping operators maximize site capacity and utilization.”

Tellus Power will showcase the Nexus MCS at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place May 4 to 7, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. To schedule a meeting with the team at ACT Expo, contact sales@telluspower.com .

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power is a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy. Our products unify fleet and passenger vehicle charging, battery storage, and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. This infrastructure enables two-way control of high flow-rate electrons through a grid-edge energy system. Deployed globally, Tellus Power is enabling the convergence of electrification, robotics, autonomy, and distributed energy resources.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Find out more at https://telluspowergroup.com .

Company Contact

Caitlin McCann

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Jessica Starman, MBA

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