Tellus Power Expands U.S. Headquarters and Manufacturing Operations to Support Commercial-Scale Deployment

New 30,000-square-foot Irvine facility expands U.S. engineering, manufacturing and production capabilities for next-generation energy infrastructure



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Global Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy, today announced the expansion of its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations with a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Irvine, California.

The new facility now brings Tellus Power's engineering, manufacturing and commercial operations under one roof. We created a centralized hub that supports the Company’s rapid commercial growth with on-site test, assembly, quality control, warehousing and production, customer tech support, certifications, and OEM interoperability functional areas. The facility recently achieved IFI (UL) certification and is designed to support the production and shipment of Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)-compliant products for federally funded infrastructure programs and commercial energy deployments.

“This expansion represents much more than additional space,” said Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power. “It's an investment in improved test capability, lean manufacturing methodology and quality control required to significantly scale our previously established Build America, Buy America (BABA) facility. Our new Irvine, CA facility continues to draw from the excellent Southern California tech talent pool in the center of gravity for EV, V2X, and micro-grid deployments. Tellus Power’s new facility also adds an impressive technician training center and expanded executive and employee offices enabling more customer collaboration to meet the ever-growing demand for domestically manufactured intelligent energy systems.”

The new Irvine, CA facility will serve as a key operating hub for Tellus Power as the Company expands support for customers deploying next-generation energy infrastructure across North America and globally, advancing the commercialization of bi-directional energy systems across the value-chain.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power is a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy. Our products unify fleet and passenger vehicle charging, battery storage, and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. This infrastructure enables two-way control of high flow-rate electrons through a grid-edge energy system. Deployed globally, Tellus Power is enabling the convergence of electrification, robotics, autonomy, and distributed energy resources.

Find out more at https://telluspowergroup.com .

Tellus Power Company Contact

Caitlin McCann

cmccann@telluspower.com

Tellus Power Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

hello@telluspowergroup.com

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