Tellus Power Launches Tellus Energy AI, a Vertical Large Model for Green AI Computing

New vertical AI model combines electricity-price intelligence, load forecasting, computing scheduling and V2G resources to help lower power costs and unlock flexible grid capacity



IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Global Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy, today announced Tellus Energy AI, a purpose-built (“vertical”) AI model for the energy and computing sectors. The model is designed to coordinate energy and compute in multiple directions, matching AI compute workloads to real-time power availability and price, while turning distributed charging and storage assets into grid-responsive resources. Tellus Power believes it is among the first providers to bring multiple-way energy-compute scheduling to market in a single professional model.

Tellus Energy AI provides five core capabilities:

Real-time price tracking - ingests and analyzes wholesale electricity prices in near real time to support power-trading decisions.

Power-load forecasting - multi-dimensional load prediction to inform energy dispatch, consumption and trading decisions.

Energy decision support - recommends actions based on live prices and load to help customers reduce electricity costs.

recommends actions based on live prices and load to help customers reduce electricity costs. Grid coordination, energy arbitrage and value-added services - responds to grid signals for resilience, peak demand and other ancillary-service signals, converting idle charging capacity into additional revenue.

Open agent platform - customers can build custom AI agents on TPResearch, Tellus Power’s agent framework, via its published APIs.









The Tellus Power Mission Control platform - fleet health, uptime and live diagnostics at a glance (representative view).

Alongside the model, Tellus Power is building an integrated energy-AI computing capability on four foundations including a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) based virtual power plant, a wide-area charging network, liquid-cooled high-density compute clusters, and an advanced EMS (energy-management platform).

Together these support four applied models - compute-power coordinated dispatch, V2G site operation, power-trading decisioning, and green-compute traceability, intended to address high energy costs, grid constraints, bring in capacity for micro data centers, green-power certification and low asset utilization.

In early deployments, Tellus Power is targeting electricity-cost reductions of 20%-40% vs. unoptimized operation, data-center PUE below 1.1 and additional ancillary-service revenue of up to 40%, with full green-power traceability to support ESG reporting.





Near-real-time electricity-price tracking and price-forecast scenario comparison.

Tellus Power is opening three commercial offerings, Energy Intelligence Agent, private deployment and an EMS smart toolkit, to AI operators, data centers and new-energy operators for partnership and integration along with its state-of-the-art infrastructure.





Tellus Energy AI, reachable on any channel - operators query the fleet in plain language from tablet or phone.

Over the next three to five years, Tellus Power aims to build a distributed green-compute network exceeding 1 GW, developing an integrated “energy + compute + AI” offering as a second growth curve and contributing to a low-carbon compute infrastructure ecosystem.

“The race for all types of AI including generative, inference and physical AI is really a race for immediate energy. The compute exists, but the power to run it affordably and cleanly is the real constraint on AI's growth. We built Tellus Energy AI to help lift that constraint, turning energy from AI's largest cost and time resource into a source of efficiency, resilience and immediate availability,” said Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power is a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy. Our products unify fleet and passenger vehicle charging, battery storage, and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. This infrastructure enables two-way control of high flow-rate electrons through a grid-edge energy system. Deployed globally, Tellus Power is enabling the convergence of electrification, robotics, autonomy, and distributed energy resources.

Find out more at https://telluspowergroup.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

hello@telluspower.com

Company Contact

Caitlin McCann

cmccann@telluspower.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about Tellus Power’s products, targets, and plans, including performance figures and future network capacity. These reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Tellus Power undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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