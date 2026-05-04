KBR Mission Technology Solutions Awarded $449 Million Army LOGCAP Extension in Europe and North America

HOUSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions division was awarded two task order modifications with a combined ceiling of $449 million to continue providing intelligent, data-driven logistics support to the U.S. Army in Europe and North America. The Army Contracting Command awarded these task order modifications under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract.

KBR received a $304 million task order modification to advance the requirements of U.S. European Command, the U.S. military’s Europe-based combatant command. KBR will leverage its AI-powered, proprietary strategic asset management system to manage mission-critical infrastructure, monitoring and synthesizing data streams to deliver critical intelligence and decision support. The company will also provide base operating support, food services, fire and emergency response, engineering and construction and maintenance support with a period of performance from March 30, 2026, to March 29, 2027.

KBR also received a $145 million task order modification for maintenance, supply and logistics support at the Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. This work contributes to brigade combat team readiness through several annual training rotations and has a period of performance from March 12, 2026, to March 11, 2027.

LOGCAP is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract vehicle used by the U.S. Army to quickly augment its force structure and sustain operations across the full range of military activities, from steady-state operations to contingency and large-scale combat support. Through LOGCAP V, KBR delivers rapid, scalable logistics and life-support solutions in complex and dynamic operational environments across North America and Europe.

“KBR’s continued execution under LOGCAP V reflects our ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical logistics at scale,” said Doug Hill, President, Readiness & Sustainment. “We are proud to remain The Team Behind the Mission®, working alongside the Army to ensure forces are trained, sustained and ready.”

KBR’s LOGCAP V performance builds upon more than three decades of delivering Speed to Mission ImpactSM through global contingency logistics and sustainment support for the U.S. military. KBR leverages its extensive global supply chain, agile workforce and deep operational expertise to support multidomain operations. The company closely collaborates with host nations and joint partners to meet mission requirements at speed and scale.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V awards, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com