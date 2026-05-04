GHD identifies the forces that will define Miami by 2050

MIAMI, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new initiative from GHD, a global professional services company with more than 12,000 employees worldwide, explores what it will take for Miami to remain livable and resilient by 2050, and where the greatest pressures are already emerging. The work is part of My City in 2050 , a cross-country effort to assess how major urban regions across the U.S. are adapting to growth, climate pressures and rising infrastructure demand.

In Miami, the findings point to a clear shift: resilience will be defined less by individual projects and more by how entire systems work together. The issue is whether the systems that support the city, including water, transportation, housing and energy, can keep pace. Miami’s population is expected to continue growing through the mid-century, placing sustained pressure on land, infrastructure capacity and water systems.



“Miami is not dealing with a single challenge. It’s managing multiple systems under pressure at the same time,” said Albert Argudin, Florida Market Lead at GHD. “Water, transportation and land use are deeply interconnected. If they’re not planned and delivered in alignment, the entire system starts to break down.”

Among the most immediate pressures in Miami is water. As sea levels rise and groundwater conditions shift, stormwater and wastewater systems are already under strain, particularly in low-lying areas. Future solutions will require integrated approaches that move beyond drainage toward capture, reuse and system-wide water management.

“Water will define how resilient Miami can be,” Argudin said. “It’s not just about controlling water. It’s about managing it as a continuous system.”

The initiative also highlights the growing importance of coordination across infrastructure systems – from transit and housing to environmental protection – alongside long-term planning to guide investment decisions.

“What struck me across the interviews is that Miami's complexity isn't just growth – it's how interconnected everything has become,” said Matt Haggman, a Miami-based journalist and civic leader who interviewed GHD’s Miami leadership for the series. “A decision in one area increasingly shapes outcomes in another, which makes coordination essential, not optional.”

The work comes as GHD expands its presence in South Florida, including the recent acquisition of Miami-based A.D.A. Engineering. The move reflects a deliberate focus on metropolitan regions where infrastructure demand, environmental pressure and economic growth are converging.

“We are being intentional about where we invest,” said Chris Hunter, CEO of GHD Americas. “Miami stands out because the need is urgent, the pace of change is high, and the opportunity to contribute is significant. Our role is to bring global experience into a local context and help deliver infrastructure that performs over the long term.”

South Florida is one of a select group of priority metro markets for GHD in the United States, with a focus on water, transportation, and ports and maritime infrastructure – systems that will define the region’s future performance.

For GHD, the focus on Miami is not incidental. Cities facing rapid growth, climate pressure, and infrastructure demand are increasingly shaping the firm’s global work. South Florida sits at the intersection of those forces.

My City in 2050 is intended to contribute a grounded, systems-level perspective to ongoing conversations about the region’s future – informed by the realities of engineering, delivery and long-term performance.

The findings will be shared through a series of articles, conversations and digital content across GHD’s channels and regional media partners. The aim is to extend the discussion beyond a single platform and into broader public and industry decision-making.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents. Visit www.ghd.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Melissa Sullivan

GHD

+1-281-657-0818

melissa.sullivan@ghd.com Rose-Marie Ménard

Pilot PMR

+1-579-622-9925

rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com



