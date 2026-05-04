Pecoy Copper Commences Third Drill Rig as Exploration Momentum Builds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to announce that a third drill rig has commenced operations as part of the Company’s ongoing exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project (“Pecoy” or the “Project”) located in southern Peru.

The addition of the third drill rig increases the Company’s active drilling capacity and is expected to support the continued advancement of the current planned 35,000-metre diamond drilling program at Pecoy. The program is focused on testing high priority copper targets, expanding the Company’s geological understanding, and following up on areas of interest identified through previous exploration work.

Drilling is currently underway across the Center of the Pit and Central Breccia zones, with the third drill rig re-initiating drilling activities in the South Breccia zone.

“The commencement of a third drill rig marks an important step forward for Pecoy Copper as we continue to advance our exploration program. With the rainy season now behind us, we expect drilling activities to intensify in the coming months,” said Vincent Metcalfe, President and CEO of Pecoy Copper. “Increased drilling capacity will allow us to test priority targets more efficiently and continue building a more comprehensive understanding of the project’s potential.”

The Company views the current drilling campaign as a key phase in the systematic evaluation and expansion of the project and deposit. Pecoy Copper remains committed to executing the program safely, responsibly, and in close coordination with local stakeholders and technical teams on the ground.

Further updates will be provided as the drilling program progresses.

Table 1: Drillhole information

Hole UTM East UTM North Elev (masl) Azimuth Dip Length Drilled (m) Drill Status PEC-25-065 713977 8267284 1899 N0 -80 1186.25 Complete PEC-25-066 713796 8267252 1832 N0 -75 1068.50 Complete PEC-26-067 713104 8268120 1715 N175 -75 1040.00 Assays Pending PEC-26-068 713630 8268000 2007 N180 -75 1058.10 Assays Pending PEC-26-069 713710 8268037 1998 N180 -70 901.00 Assays Pending PEC-26-070 713611 8268327 1817 N180 -65 664.85 In Progress PEC-26-071 713404 8267683 1930 N180 -80 386.30 In Progress PEC-26-072 713634 8267253 1792 N0 -82 74.80 In Progress



Pecoy Project Highlights

Large copper system with an inferred mineral resource of 865 Mt at 0.34% Cu (~6.5 billion pounds of contained copper), with associated gold, molybdenum and silver credits

Surface exposure and multiple breccia centres, including the South Breccia

Favourable topography at Pecoy Hill, with extensive mineralization expressed at surface and consistent with potential open-pit style geometry

Low elevation (~1,650 m) with year-round access and proximity to infrastructure corridors and deep-water ports

Additional district-scale upside at Tororume (~8 km north), where all nine historical drill holes intersected mineralization

The first two initial holes drilled by the Company in the South Breccia have returned the following headline numbers: PEC25-065 intersected 1,014.0 m of 0.37% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 17 m PEC25-066 intersected 1,020.5 m of 0.43% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au from 48 m







For more information about Pecoy Copper, please visit our website at www.pecoycopper.com.

Picture 1: Drill rig #1 progressing with PEC-26-70 and targeting Center of the Pit zone





Picture 2: Drill rig #2 progressing with PEC-26-71 and targeting Central Breccia zone





Picture 3: New and third drill rig progressing with PEC-26-72 and targeting South Breccia zone





Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)

An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world’s most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol “PCU” and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “PCUUF”.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: increased drilling capacity which could allow to test priority targets more efficiently, and the Company’s future exploration plans at Pecoy. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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