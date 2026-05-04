Max Power Appoints Tony Van Burgsteden as CFO to Support Commercial Advancement of Saskatchewan’s First Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System

Former Orano Canada CFO and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. finance executive brings deep Saskatchewan experience as MAX Power advances toward commercial evaluation of the Lawson Discovery

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment, effectively immediately, of Mr. Tony Van Burgsteden as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the Company’s leadership team as it advances toward commercial evaluation of its Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen platform. Mr. Van Burgsteden, who recently joined the MAX Power Board of Directors, is the former CFO of Saskatchewan-based Orano Canada, a major uranium mining and exploration company headquartered in Saskatoon. He is also the former VP of Finance at Federated Co-operatives Ltd., a large Western Canadian wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative cooperative owned by over 160 independent local retail cooperative associations.

Mr. Van Burgsteden takes over from Mr. Ryan Cheung who has served as MAX Power’s Chief Financial Officer since June 2025.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my gratitude to Ryan for his significant contributions over the past year as MAX Power transitioned to a well-financed global leader in the Natural Hydrogen sector. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Narayanasamy continued: “Tony’s experience across Saskatchewan’s resource and industrial sectors comes at a pivotal time for MAX Power as we advance toward commercial evaluation of the Lawson system. His background in capital discipline, large-scale operations, and strategic financial leadership aligns directly with our objective to responsibly develop what we believe could become a significant new domestic energy platform. Importantly, his tenure with Federated Co-operatives brings added perspective on the province’s evolving Hydrogen ecosystem, further positioning MAX Power within a broader framework of provincial energy development.”

Mr. Van Burgsteden, a CPA and CFA, serves on the boards of Saskatchewan Blue Cross and the Canadian Light Source, Canada’s only synchrotron. He is also past chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Van Burgsteden commented: “I’m elated to join the MAX Power team at such an exciting time with an opportunity to do something very significant for shareholders, the province, and the country. I’m impressed with the depth of talent and Ran’s leadership to expand the energy ecosystem in Saskatchewan. This is a province that continually punches above its weight, and that’s being demonstrated again by how we’re leading the way in Natural Hydrogen.”

Why This Matters to Investors

The appointment of Tony Van Burgsteden comes at a critical stage in MAX Power’s evolution as the Company advances from system confirmation toward commercial evaluation of Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system. With recent 3D seismic results defining large potential scale at Lawson, and third-party evaluation underway through globally recognized GLJ Ltd., the focus is increasingly shifting toward commercial development planning as MAX Power prepares to launch a major follow-up drill program at Lawson.

Mr. Van Burgsteden’s background with Orano Canada and Federated Co-operatives brings deep experience in managing the financial parameters of large-scale resource operations and complex capital frameworks within Saskatchewan.

At a broader level, this addition strengthens MAX Power’s ability to execute on a disciplined commercial pathway within an emerging global energy category. As the market embraces the opportunity presented by Natural Hydrogen, and demand for clean, affordable and reliable energy continues to grow, the combination of success at Lawson and experienced financial leadership positions the Company to advance toward potential development with a strong foundation in governance, capital discipline, and regional expertise.

MAX Power Extends Marketing Contract

The Company announces that it has extended its consulting agreement with Tafin GmbH for an additional eight weeks, commencing May 1, 2026. As consideration for this extension, the Company will pay Tafin GmbH a fee of EUR 150,000 for the eight-week period.





Figure 1 – Genesis Trend Map





Figure 2 - Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company’s properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/949eed0d-a838-46af-a5fd-5cfa77f299d6

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