Bitget lists Billions Network (BILL) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Billions Network (BILL) for spot trading. Trading for the BILL/USDT pair opens on May 4, 2026, 08:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 5, 2026, 09:00 (UTC).

Billions Network is a decentralized verification protocol designed to scale the "Internet of Value" through a privacy-preserving infrastructure for both humans and AI agents. By replacing invasive biometric scans with a smartphone-based approach, the platform enables users to securely verify their identity using standard hardware and official identification. It ensures personal data remains under individual control without the need for centralized storage or proprietary devices.

Supported by institutional pilots with partners such as Deutsche Bank and HSBC, the network follows a strategic roadmap to establish a verified reputation layer and a global trust economy. The protocol aims to mitigate the risks of identity fraud and bot manipulation, creating a secure digital environment where trusted credentials drive inclusive access to decentralized financial benefits.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Billions Network (BILL)further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between verified human authenticity and the burgeoning economy of artificial intelligence.

For more details on Billions Network (BILL), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed373dc-4296-4394-a832-7497cf991c88