First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Provide Financial Guidance for Recent Graduates

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new graduates prepare to transition into the workforce, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) are providing tips to help put them on the road to a prosperous financial future.

“Graduation signals the beginning of a new chapter, often bringing new financial responsibilities,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP, Marketing Manager. “As a trusted financial partner in our community, First Federal Savings Bank supports individuals at every stage of their financial journey by helping them assess their financial situation and create a plan that aligns with both their short- and long-term goals.”

First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA offer tips to help graduates prepare for major financial lifecycle events:

Start a budget . Use tools to track your income, expenses, and savings. Establishing a budget early helps build strong financial habits and prevents overspending.

. Use tools to track your income, expenses, and savings. Establishing a budget early helps build strong financial habits and prevents overspending. Prioritize Debt Management : Consider making extra payments on student loans or refinancing options to lower interest rates. If you have federal student loans, explore income-driven repayment options that adjust your monthly payments based on your income.

: Consider making extra payments on student loans or refinancing options to lower interest rates. If you have federal student loans, explore income-driven repayment options that adjust your monthly payments based on your income. Build a Credit History : Start with a low-limit or secured credit card to build credit. This is critical for future major purchases and may even impact your ability to secure job opportunities.

: Start with a low-limit or secured credit card to build credit. This is critical for future major purchases and may even impact your ability to secure job opportunities. Invest in Yourself : Explore opportunities to support professional development. Many employers offer education benefits or tuition reimbursement programs that can offset costs and lead to long-term career growth.

: Explore opportunities to support professional development. Many employers offer education benefits or tuition reimbursement programs that can offset costs and lead to long-term career growth. Automate Savings : Setting up automatic transfers at First Federal Savings Bank to a savings account. Even small, regular contributions can grow into significant savings over time and provide a cushion against unexpected life events.

: Setting up automatic transfers at First Federal Savings Bank to a savings account. Even small, regular contributions can grow into significant savings over time and provide a cushion against unexpected life events. Understand Taxes: For many new graduates, taxes can be confusing. Ask about financial tools or resources available to ensure you're filing correctly and maximizing refunds.

“Building sound financial habits early can make a meaningful difference over time,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “By working with a local community banker, individuals can develop and maintain good financial habits, creating a framework to help them develop an action plan and put their finances to work.”

To learn more about how to take control of your financial future, contact First Federal Savings Bank.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.