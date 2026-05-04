LOBO Claw AI Agent Completes New Round of Upgrades with DeepSeek V4 Model Integration

WUXI, China, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced that its independently developed Claw AI Agent platform (the “Platform”) has completed a new round of upgrades and officially integrated the DeepSeek V4 large model. The Platform now supports collaborative scheduling of three mainstream AI models: OpenAI, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek, further strengthening the Company’s product competitiveness in AI agent orchestration, complex task automation, and enterprise-grade AI implementation.

Core Platform Capability Upgrades

1. Intelligent Model Routing

The Platform features a built-in intelligent routing layer that automatically matches the most suitable underlying model for each call based on multi-dimensional parameters including task type, context length, response latency, and cost budget. This capability enables the Platform to consistently deliver high-quality outputs for business needs of varying complexity and across diverse sectors.

2. Enhanced Long-Context and Complex Reasoning

DeepSeek V4, integrated to the Platform through this upgrade, is one of the open-source foundation models released in April 2026. Its Pro version adopts a 1.6-trillion-parameter Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, activating approximately 49 billion parameters per forward pass, and supports an ultra-long context window of 1 million tokens. Public benchmark results demonstrate outstanding performance in coding (LiveCodeBench 93.5%), mathematical reasoning, and long-text comprehension.

For LOBO customers, this capability enhancement means:

Long-document scenarios: processing hundreds of pages of contracts, technical specifications, or market analysis reports in a single session.

Complex decision-making: maintaining decision quality in multi-variable trade-off and long-chain reasoning tasks.

High-concurrency response: leveraging inference efficiency advantages of the MoE architecture to improve concurrency and reduce latency.

3. Visualized Inference Process for Auditable Enterprise Decision-Making

The upgraded Platform supports a “Thinking Mode,” enabling users to view the AI agent’s reasoning process in complex tasks such as product planning, customer benchmarking, country-specific strategies, customer acquisition, and supply chain assessment. By providing transparent reasoning chains, the Platform makes enterprise-level decision support more transparent and auditable, meeting compliance and internal control requirements, including those applicable to listed companies.

4. Autonomous Task Decomposition and Workflow Orchestration

For complex business requirements beyond the scope of a single conversation, the Platform automatically completes the full process of “goal recognition → task decomposition → multi-step workflow planning.” After user confirmation, sub-agents proceed step-by-step in a workstation environment. The entire execution supports real-time progress visualization, cross-step data flow, and structured delivery of documents and tasks.

5. Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Critical Operation Control

For high-risk actions involving external publishing, fund transfers, and large-scale data modifications, the Platform features a built-in human-machine collaboration approval mechanism. The AI agent automatically triggers a user approval panel before executing such actions, allowing users to approve or reject actions within a set timeframe, balancing AI automation and enterprise risk control.

6. Vertical Position Intelligent Assistant Matrix

The Platform has built a professional AI assistant matrix covering core positions such as product planning, technical evaluation, marketing and operations, foreign trade sales, and customer service. Each intelligent assistant is equipped with targeted domain knowledge, tool invocation capabilities, and scenario-based workflows, providing professional support in manufacturing product strategy, Bill of Materials (BOM) construction and evaluation, foreign trade contract review, cross-border customer communication, and other use cases.

7. Enterprise-Grade Security and Operational Foundation

The Platform provides comprehensive role-based access control (RBAC) that allows four-tier permissions, as well as a token billing system, complete audit logs, context memory management, and multi-modal input capabilities. All AI calls, tool executions, and document modifications are traceable, helping enterprises, including listed companies, to meet compliance audit and internal risk control requirements.

Industrial-Grade Implementation: End-to-End Closed Loop from Dialogue to Delivery

The Platform has realized a complete “Dialogue → Planning → Execution → Delivery” workflow closed loop. After users submit business requirements via natural language dialogue, the AI agent automatically completes intent understanding, goal recognition, task decomposition, workflow orchestration, and final deliverable output, generating structured documents and executable tasks. This closed loop has undergone internal verification across multiple real-world scenarios, including manufacturing product strategy, BOM creation and evaluation, foreign trade contract review, and cross-border market analysis, and is now in daily use by the Company’s internal business teams.

Strategic Significance

1. Strengthening Core Business Synergy

Focused on electric mobility product manufacturing and overseas market expansion, the Platform provides intelligent support for internal decision-making and external customer service, forming a dual-engine “Smart Manufacturing + AI Platform” strategy.

2. Improving Operational Efficiency

The upgraded Platform delivers enhanced capabilities in long-document processing, complex task orchestration, and high-concurrency response, boosting execution efficiency across core business scenarios, including product research and development (R&D), foreign trade contract review, and cross-border customer communication. Moving forward, the Company plans to integrate the Platform with its internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to facilitate autonomous learning of internal operations, enabling automated execution on the sales side.

3. Exploring Commercialization

The Company plans to explore an external service model for the Platform when conditions are mature, providing AI agent capabilities to small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises and overseas trading enterprises. Specific product formats, pricing strategies, and launch timelines will be disclosed at an appropriate stage of development.

Management Remarks

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented, “This upgrade of the Claw AI Agent platform marks an important milestone in LOBO’s AI capability development. We continue to refine the platform’s performance in complex task processing, long-document understanding, and workflow automation, with the goal of making AI a true productivity tool for business teams.”

Mr. Xu continued, “The Claw AI Agent platform not only serves LOBO’s own smart manufacturing and overseas operations, but also represents our ongoing exploration of enterprise-grade AI application models. We intend to advance platform development and global enterprise service opportunities in a pragmatic and steady manner, leveraging the strengths of leading global AI models to deliver measurable value for small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboaiclaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this announcement. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2026, and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com