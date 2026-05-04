 Finacity and MUFG Arrange a 3-Year USD 175 Million Receivables Securitization for Tenneco

STAMFORD, Conn., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) a White Oak Global Advisors company, and MUFG Bank, Ltd (“MUFG”) announce that they have successfully launched a trade receivables securitization for Tenneco LLC (“Tenneco”), a global manufacturer and supplier of automotive parts headquartered in the United States.

The new securitization program finances receivables generated by the U.S. and Canadian operations of Tenneco’s DRiV business unit. The three-year facility is structured in a way to achieve accounting derecognition per U.S. GAAP.

Finacity provided analytic and structuring support, and serves as the ongoing transaction administrator. MUFG serves as the arranger and senior funding provider.

About Tenneco

Tenneco LLC designs, manufactures, and sells automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. The company offers clean air, powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments, including Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. Tenneco LLC was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco LLC in October 2005. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in Northville, Michigan. It has operations nationally and internationally. Tenneco is owned by Apollo Global Management. To learn more about Tenneco, please visit www.tenneco.com.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG’s Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Daniel Stádník

Tel: +420 725 133 435

Email: dstadnik@wofinacity.com