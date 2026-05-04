Byline Bank Named a 2026 Best Workplace in Illinois

CHICAGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank has been named one of the 2026 Best Workplaces in Illinois, an honor recognizing organizations that demonstrate excellence in creating positive, engaging and supportive workplace cultures. This is Byline’s third consecutive year making the list, which is created annually by Illinois SHRM and Best Companies Group.

The Best Workplaces in Illinois program identifies and honors employers across the state that are committed to strong workplace practices that support employees and strengthen Illinois’ economy and workforce. To be eligible, organizations must have a physical presence in Illinois, employ at least 10 employees in the state and have been in operation for a minimum of one year.

“We’re proud of this recognition because it reflects the voices of our employees,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “At Byline, we work intentionally to create a culture where people feel supported, valued and able to grow.”

Byline Bank’s workplace culture is rooted in a people-first approach. The bank is committed to supporting career development and employee engagement, including by providing clearly defined career pathways, leadership development opportunities and employee resource groups that support connection and inclusion across the organization. Byline also promotes flexibility through hybrid and remote work options where appropriate and encourages community involvement, with employees contributing nearly 2,000 volunteer hours in 2025 to local nonprofits.

Companies from across Illinois participated in a two-part survey process to determine the 2026 Best Workplaces in Illinois. The evaluation was based on an employee engagement and satisfaction survey measuring the overall employee experience, with results determining the top companies. Best Companies Group administered the survey, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information about the Best Workplaces in Illinois program, including this year’s winners, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-workplaces-in-illinois/. For more information on Illinois SHRM, visit https://ilshrm.org.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook , X , LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51249ce0-c216-4909-a0f1-dcf97b557c37