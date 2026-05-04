Curated Digital Health Works; Now There’s a Claims Study to Prove It

PHOENIX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health today released findings from an independently validated, real-world evidence study demonstrating that a curated, digital health network model measurably reduces total cost of care and improves outcomes for health plan members with chronic conditions.

The study — an independently validated, matched-control claims analysis of 16,499 enrolled members conducted with a large U.S. health plan — found that Solera’s network model reduced total cost of care by $1,241 per member over six months, generating a $2.42 return for every dollar invested. At scale, that translates to an estimated 2% to 4% reduction in total plan claims costs.

The results extend beyond cost. The analysis found 55 fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations per 1,000 members — evidence that connecting people to the right care earlier drives measurable reductions in the high-cost utilization that strains health plan budgets most.

“The question was never whether digital health could work. It was whether anyone was willing to build it in a way that could be proven,” said Dr. Mohammed Saeed, chief medical officer at Solera Health. “This study answers that – and raises the bar for everyone in the space.”



Where the Savings Came From

The study analyzed medical and pharmacy claims across enrolled members and matched controls over a six-month period. Savings were distributed broadly across care settings, reflecting systemic improvement rather than isolated program wins:

Lower outpatient spending, driven by more efficient, appropriate care utilization

55 fewer ER visits and hospitalizations per 1,000 members — the highest-cost interventions in any health plan’s claims spend

Reduced pharmacy costs, pointing to improved medication adherence and chronic condition management



For health plans managing large populations, the implications are significant: a 2% to 4% reduction in total plan claims costs represents millions in realized savings — validated by real member data, not projections.



Why the Network Model Works

Chronic conditions drive the majority of U.S. healthcare costs, and most health plans address them with a growing stack of disconnected point solutions. The result is fragmented care, inconsistent engagement, and limited ability to connect digital health investment to actual outcomes.

Solera takes a different approach. A single integration connects members to more than 25 curated digital health partners spanning diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal care, weight management, and behavioral health — all delivered through the Solera HALO platform. Rather than layering more vendors into an already complex ecosystem, the solution acts as the connective tissue: intelligently guiding members to the right program, tracking engagement, and aligning payment to outcomes.

Health plans pay only when members engage and achieve clinically meaningful results. This study shows what that model delivers in practice.

“Results like these don’t happen by accident,” said John Santelli, CEO at Solera Health. “They happen when you stop adding vendors and start building a system. This is what it looks like when digital health is an integrated part of care delivery – and that needs to become the baseline expectation.”



Access the Full Report

“The Network Effect: Proving the Value of Curated Digital Health” details the full methodology, results, and implications for health plans ready to move from vendor complexity to measurable outcomes. Access the full report here .



Methodology

The study was conducted in partnership with a large U.S. health plan and analyzed medical and pharmacy claims across 16,499 enrolled members and 34,892 matched controls over a six-month period. Independent validation of the methodology and statistical approach was performed by Accorded, LLC. The health plan participated in the study design and approved the data used; its name is withheld by mutual agreement.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is redefining digital health delivery with a curated network and Solera HALO™ platform that connect health plan members to on-benefit care across chronic conditions — through a single integration, aligned to outcomes. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .