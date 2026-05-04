Newsweek Launches From the Paddock, a New Formula 1 Video and Podcast Series Bridging Sport, Culture, and Innovation

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the global news and media platform, announced today the launch of From the Paddock, a new original video and podcast series exploring how technology, business, and culture intersect with the world of Formula 1 racing. The series, hosted by veteran motorsports writers Alex Harrington and Lydia Mee, will publish new episodes twice weekly.

As audiences increasingly engage with news and analysis through dynamic, personality-driven formats, From the Paddock extends Newsweek’s trusted journalism into video-first experiences that are timely, accessible, and designed for cross-platform distribution. By combining race analysis with broader cultural and industry context, the show highlights the interconnected forces shaping Formula 1 while reaching new audiences and deepening Newsweek’s engagement with readers.

“From the Paddock represents the kind of programming we are continuing to invest in at Newsweek, where authoritative journalism meets engaging, video-first storytelling,” said Josh Smith, Vice President Growth Markets, at Newsweek. “Formula 1 is a global phenomenon that intersects with technology, business, and culture in powerful ways. This show allows us to tap into that momentum while expanding our reach to new audiences and delivering content that resonates across platforms.”

The first episodes of From the Paddock will be available beginning May 1, 2026, on Newsweek’s digital platforms. For more information, visit Newsweek.com or follow along on social media for the latest updates and episode releases.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com