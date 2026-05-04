Intouch Insight Study Finds Mobile Ordering Success Hinges on Reliability, Not Speed

Ottawa, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) (“Intouch” or the “Company”), a leader in customer experience management solutions, today announced the release of its 2026 Emerging Experiences Study: The State of Mobile Order Ahead, revealing that while mobile ordering simplifies the ordering process, inconsistent fulfillment and pickup execution continue to undermine the customer experience.

Based on 449 mobile order-ahead evaluations across nine major quick-service restaurant brands, the study found that reliability and operational consistency now matter more than speed alone in shaping customer satisfaction.

Reliability Defines the Mobile Experience

The study found that 1 in 5 mobile orders (21%) were not ready on time, with satisfaction falling from 97% when orders were ready as expected to 76% when they were delayed. Operational execution proved to be vital: when the ordering flow was efficient, 87% of orders were ready on time, compared with just 38% when the experience was inefficient. Late orders also increased total time spent in-store by 2.5 times.

The Pickup Gap: Where Digital Meets Operational Reality

While mobile apps are largely reliable, the transition from digital ordering to physical pickup remains inconsistent. Only 2 out of 3 of orders were confirmed before handoff, and just 65% of locations had a clearly designated pickup area or lane. Despite the digital-first nature of mobile ordering, 86% of customers still interacted with an employee during pickup, which reinforces the importance of in-store execution and service behaviors.

Human Interaction Still Drives Outcomes

Human interaction remains a critical factor in shaping customer perception. Where employee interaction occurred, 1 out of 5 shoppers rated service as unfriendly. At the same time, only 28% of customers experienced personalization during pickup, while service behaviors such as parting remarks declined versus prior years. The findings show that simple behaviors, including eye contact, a pleasant demeanor, smiling, and saying ‘thank you,’ can significantly improve satisfaction and help recover negative experiences.

Mobile Ordering as a Revenue Lever

Mobile ordering continues to outperform traditional channels in suggestive selling, achieving a 71% rate—well above both the 2025 Drive-Thru (58%) and 2026 On-Premises (61%) benchmarks.

This shows how digital prompts can drive incremental revenue and increase average order value without adding operational complexity.

What This Means for Operators

The findings highlight a clear opportunity for brands to close the gap between digital convenience and operational execution. Key priorities include improving order readiness accuracy, standardizing pickup processes, reinforcing handoff procedures, and investing in frontline service training.

"Mobile ordering has raised customer expectations for consistency at every step after the order is placed,” said Sarah Beckett, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “What shapes perception now is not just convenience in ordering, but confidence in fulfillment. Clear pickup processes, accurate timing, and a smooth, friendly handoff are what turn convenience into trust.”

For more information and to access the full 2026 Emerging Experiences results, visit intouchinsight.com .

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight is a customer experience (CX) solutions company, specializing in helping multi-location brands achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations. The company provides mystery shopping, operational audits, and customer feedback software to over 300 of the world’s most beloved brands.

Attachment