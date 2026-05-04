Kelly Education Names 2026 Substitute Educators of the Year, Expanding Program to Honor Runner-Ups for the First Time

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Esther Yardumian-Smyth and Celia Effrig recognized as national winners among hundreds of substitute educators nominated across the U.S.





TROY, Mich., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to honor the educators who shape students’ lives every day, including the substitute teachers and paraeducators who provide consistency, care, and connection in classrooms across the country. This year, Kelly Education proudly announces the recipients of its annual Substitute Educator of the Year Award, celebrating two outstanding individuals whose dedication to students, schools, and communities exemplifies the very best in education.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must be actively employed with Kelly Education and recommended by school staff members who have witnessed their positive impact firsthand. Winners each receive a $5,000 bonus, as well as $1,500 donated to a school of their choice. In a milestone expansion of the program, 2026 marks the first year Kelly Education is formally recognizing runner-ups in each category, reflecting the organization’s commitment to broadening recognition for its substitute educators and honoring the outstanding school district partners who nominate them.

“Substitute educators are the backbone of classroom continuity, and this year’s honorees remind us just how profound their impact can be,” said Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education. “Esther and Celia bring passion, experience, and heart to their roles every single day. Expanding the program to include runner-ups for the first time is our way of saying that excellence deserves to be celebrated at every level. There is no shortage of it in our workforce.”

Meet This Year’s Honorees





Esther Yardumian-Smyth, a substitute teacher from Pawleys Island, South Carolina, brings more than 30 years of classroom experience to her role at the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology (AAST) in Myrtle Beach. A longtime high school English and Advanced Placement Literature teacher and AP Table Reader and Leader for more than fifteen years, Esther came out of retirement twice before her principal suggested she return to the classroom as a substitute teacher. She has never looked back.

That 50-minute commute from Pawleys Island to Myrtle Beach each morning? Esther considers it part of the job: time to prepare mentally, reflect on her purpose, and arrive ready to meet students where they are. Her philosophy is one she carries into every classroom. “Meet students where they are, and leave them better than you found them,” she says.

When asked about her mantra, Esther turned to George Bernard Shaw: “Life is no brief candle to me. It is rather a splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.” For Esther, substitute teaching is not a step away from education. It is a new and deeply meaningful way to stay engaged in it.





Celia Effrig, a paraeducator in Auburn, Alabama, did not set out to become one. She did not even know what one was when a colleague first suggested she try the role. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Human Development and Family Studies, Celia had worked at Yarbrough Elementary School during college in the after-school program. Returning as a paraeducator, she quickly discovered her calling.

For the past three years, Celia has worked alongside the same teacher and the same group of students, watching them grow, celebrating their milestones, and keeping a running record of the funny and memorable things they say. “My favorite part about being a paraeducator is forming bonds with the kids I work with,” she says. “Every child I have worked with will always have a huge spot in my heart.”

The mantra she lives by and passes on to her students every day is one they can all carry with them: “You can do hard things.”

Honoring Excellence Across the Program

In the first year of formal runner-up recognition, Kelly Education is proud to also honor Trina Kohler, Substitute Teacher with the Wasatch County School District in Utah, and Keshaun Henry, Paraeducator at Walter M. Schirra Elementary in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Each runner-up will receive a $1,000 bonus, plus an additional $500 to donate to the school of their choice. Their stories, along with those of this year's winners, can be found at kellyeducation.com.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education—from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Danielle Nixon

Director of Public Relations

Kelly Education

Phone: 816-737-8414

Email: danielle.nixon@kellyservices.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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