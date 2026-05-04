CSG Response to Hunterbrook Media Article

CSG notes the publication on 4 May of an article regarding the Company.

The Company strongly disagrees with the conclusions and assertions presented. The article contains inaccuracies, selective interpretations and mischaracterisations.

In particular, CSG firmly rejects any suggestion that its prospectus or subsequent disclosures were incomplete or misleading. The Company stands by the integrity and accuracy of its IPO documentation and all post-IPO communications. These materials were prepared with appropriate diligence and in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

CSG also reaffirms the strength and resilience of its business model. The Company continues to execute on its strategy, supported by solid operational performance and clear demand drivers.

CSG is carefully reviewing the article in detail and reserves all its rights. The Company remains committed to transparent communication with its shareholders and the broader market.

Enquiries

Investors and analysts:

Peter Russell, Head of Investor Relations

peter.russell@czechoslovakgroup.com

Media:

Tomáš Kotera, Director of Communications

tomas.kotera@czechoslovakgroup.com

Andrej Čírtek, Spokesperson

+420 602 494 208

andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.com

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