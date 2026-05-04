NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) For decades, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States, and heart failure directly accounts for about 8.5% of all heart disease deaths. In fact, more tha n 7 . 7 million Americans older than 20 are currently living with heart failure, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

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That number is expected to exceed 8 million – about 3% of t he po p ulation – by 2030 , based on findings from the Heart Failure Society of America.

Heart f ailure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. This can occur as the heart becomes weak or stiff over time, making it more difficult to circulate blood effectively. In turn, the body may not get enough oxygen.

Despite the name of the condition, the heart does not stop working when heart failure occurs. Instead, the heart is not keeping up with the body’s demands and requires ongoing medical care.



Heart failure often develops gradually and is commonly linked to co n dit i ons such as high blood pressure, diabetes or previous heart damage, and is the leading cause of hosp i tal i zation among older a dults , according to the Heart Failure Society of America.

Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms of Heart Failure

In many people, heart failure does not begin with a dramatic warning. It starts with symptoms that people may dismiss as stress, aging or being out of shape.

Common symptoms include:

Shortness of breath during activities

Trouble breathing when lying down

Swelling in the feet, ankles, legs or abdomen

Sudden weight gain from fluid buildup

Feeling fatigued or weak





Symp t o m s can vary between males and females. Women are more likely to experience nausea, heart palpitations, digestive changes, sweating and generalized discomfort while men more commonly experience shortness of breath, chest pressure or swelling in the lower body. However, there can be significant overlap in symptoms between sexes.

Heart failure doesn’t always present with “classic” symptoms, so nonspecific changes can easily be mistaken for other conditions. Any new or unexplained change in breathing, swelling, energy levels or daily function should be evaluated by a health care professional.

How Heart Failure is Diagnosed

Diagnosis typically begins with a medical history review and physical exam. Health care providers may listen to the heart and lungs with a stethoscope to detect abnormal rhythms or signs of fluid in the lungs.

Additiona l testing helps confirm findings. An echocardiogram shows how well the heart is pumping while an electrocardiogram measures heart rhythm. Blood tests, stress tests and imaging may also be used to evaluate heart function.

Routine medical checkups can also help detect changes in heart health early. This is especially important for people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of heart disease.

Because heart failure develops gradually, awareness is one of the most important tools for early detection. To learn more about heart failure, visit hfsa . org .

Treating and Managing Heart Failure

Although heart failure is a long-term condition, it can be managed with the right care. Treatment typically combines medical care with individually tailored lifestyle adjustments.

Common approaches include:

Medications to help the heart pum p more effectively , reduce fluid buildup and manage related conditions such as high blood pressure

to , reduce fluid buildup and manage related conditions such as high blood pressure Lifestyle changes which can include eating a balanced, lower-sodium diet; staying physically active; maintaining a healthy weight; and avoiding smoking

which can include eating a balanced, lower-sodium diet; staying physically active; maintaining a healthy weight; and avoiding smoking Medical procedures such as coronary angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery may be necessary to improve blood flow

such as coronary angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery may be necessary to improve blood flow Implanted devices like a pacemaker or implantable cardioverter defibrillator can help regulate heart rhythm and support heart function

like a pacemaker or implantable cardioverter defibrillator can help regulate heart rhythm and support heart function Advanced treatment options for more severe cases may require a heart tran s plant





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Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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