DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 APRIL 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,455,643,262.50
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 APRIL 2026

Total number of shares582,257,305
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		582,257,305
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)554,102,996

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

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Attachments

2026 04 30 ddv English version
GlobeNewswire

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