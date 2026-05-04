Oakwood Homes Expands Denver Footprint with 75+ New Homes in Aurora

Denver, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakwood Homes is building more than 75 new homes in Sky Ranch, a quickly growing community in Arapahoe County just east of Aurora. The company is launching the Brio Collection, priced from the high $400s, and the Arrival Collection, priced from the high $300s for homebuyers seeking attainable housing options that come with comfort, style and room to grow along the Front Range.





Oakwood Homes will host a grand opening celebration for both collections on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sky Ranch near the future model homes at 486 N Bently St, Watkins, CO 80137. The event will welcome community residents and prospective homebuyers to celebrate the official start of building with food trucks, refreshments and entertainment.





“Sky Ranch is exactly the kind of community where Oakwood Homes thrives; a thoughtfully planned neighborhood with strong amenities, great schools and easy access to Denver,” said Ryan Delp, Colorado market president of Oakwood Homes. “With the Brio and Arrival Collections, we’re focused on delivering more home for the money and giving buyers a range of attainable options designed for how people actually live today, whether they’re looking for a starter home or space to grow.”





The Brio Collection offers five two-story and single-story floor plans with three to five bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half bathrooms, and two-car garages, ranging from approximately 1,968 to 2,771 square feet. The Arrival Collection features four floor plans, including two and three-story options, with three to four bedrooms, two to three and a half bathrooms, and two-car garages, ranging from approximately 1,238 to 1,978 square feet.





Located just off I-70 near Watkins, Sky Ranch offers residents convenient access to the Denver metro area and Denver International Airport, while delivering the benefits of a connected, outdoor-oriented lifestyle. The community features neighborhood parks, trails and open spaces, with access to more than 100 parks and expansive recreation opportunities nearby. Sky Ranch Academy sits at the heart of the community, providing students with a convenient, high-quality education just steps from home.





On Saturday, May 2, Oakwood Homes hosted a Floorplan and Pricing Event at the Oakwood Design Center for prospective buyers interested in the Brio Collection. The event featured presentations on available floor plans, special pricing, incentives, food trucks and refreshments. All the same information will be available at the grand opening on May 16.





Prospective homebuyers will have access to competitive financing through Oakwood Homes’ preferred lender, Silverton Mortgage, and other programs offered by the company including cash toward closing, low down payment options and the Hometown Heroes discount program. The Oakwood Homes Homebuyers Club also provides free educational resources to help buyers prepare financially for homeownership and connects buyers with additional down payment assistance programs.





Additional Oakwood Homes communities in the Denver-metro area include Green Valley Ranch, The Reserve at Green Valley Ranch, Muegge Farms, Reunion, and Thompson River Ranch, with Colorado Springs communities including Banning Lewis Ranch and Bradley Heights.

For more information about Sky Ranch and to join the VIP interest list, visit https://oakwoodhomesco.com/communities/sky-ranch/.

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 quality homes over its nearly 35-year history. Oakwood has built a long-standing commitment to community giving. Through Oakwood’s BuildStrong Education Foundation and more than 15 years of supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Dream Home, the company has raised over $23 million for St. Jude. These efforts reflect Oakwood’s enduring dedication to strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.





About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting attainable homeownership. As a Clayton Company, Silverton is part of a broader mission to strengthen communities and expand access to housing. Because of its collaborative culture, Silverton is honored to be continually recognized with the industry’s leading customer satisfaction rankings and strong growth as it expands its lending footprint. The company also supports local organizations through team involvement and shared resources.





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Contact Info



Kelly Hoskinson

khoskinson@linhartpr.com

+1 303-951-2589

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