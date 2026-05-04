Kelly Pediatric Therapy Names 2026 Providers of the Year

TROY, Mich., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The children who receive pediatric therapy services often face some of their greatest challenges in the classroom. The providers who show up for them every day do more than deliver treatment. They build trust, foster independence, and change the trajectory of a child’s life. This Teacher Appreciation Week, Kelly Pediatric Therapy proudly announces the recipients of its annual Provider of the Year Award, honoring two extraordinary individuals whose clinical skill, compassion, and commitment to students exemplify what this work is all about.

The Provider of the Year program recognizes therapy providers who truly stand out in their school communities. Nominations are submitted by school faculty, administration, and district leadership through recommendation letters and videos that showcase the ways providers go above and beyond. Winners in the Related Services Therapist and Behavior Therapy categories each receive a $5,000 bonus, plus $1,500 to donate to the school of their choice.

“Dyishia and Amanda represent the very best of what Kelly Pediatric Therapy providers bring to the students and schools they serve every day,” said Cheryl Haibach, Vice President of Kelly Education and Practice Lead of Kelly Pediatric Therapy. “Their dedication goes far beyond their clinical responsibilities. They see the whole child, advocate for what each student needs, and show up with the kind of care that leaves a lasting impact. We are incredibly proud to honor them.”

Meet This Year’s Honorees

Dyishia Womack, a behavioral therapist in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, came to this work from a deeply personal place. With family members who have special needs, Dyishia has always felt a strong calling to support neurodiverse children and help them grow into the best versions of themselves. That calling is on full display every day at First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School, where her compassion and advocacy for students have earned her the respect of colleagues, families, and the students she serves.

Currently studying to become a Registered Behavior Technician, Dyishia describes her favorite part of the work as witnessing the joy and pride in students and their families when a child reaches a goal they have been working toward. That student-centered focus shapes everything she does.

One moment that stands out: a student who struggled to stay seated and engaged due to severe sensory overload. Rather than pushing him to conform to a setup that was not working, Dyishia met him where he was, whether that meant sitting on a rug or under a desk, wherever he felt comfortable. She then advocated for flexible seating options on his behalf. The result was a student who became more regulated, more engaged, and more capable of having successful days at school.

The mantra she brings to her students every day: “Progress over perfection.”

Amanda Myers, an occupational therapist from Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, knew early in life that she wanted to help children thrive. A close family member with muscular dystrophy shaped her understanding of what it means to build a collaborative, team-based approach around a child and inspired her to pursue a career in occupational therapy. Today, Amanda brings that same spirit of partnership to every student she serves at Pottsgrove School District.

Amanda holds a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy from Alvernia University, her Pennsylvania OT license, and a CLASI certification in Ayres Sensory Integration. She describes her work simply and powerfully: “Pediatric OT is helping small hands do big things.” That philosophy comes to life in the creative, individualized treatment she provides, from fine motor and sensory work to executive functioning and self-regulation, all delivered through the lens of play and meaningful connection.

One of her most memorable experiences at Pottsgrove was helping create a school-based Farmer’s Market with students from special education classrooms. The project gave students a real-world context to practice fine motor skills, executive functioning, social communication, and self-regulation, all while taking pride in a role that mattered. “Seeing the students actively participate and take pride in their roles is a powerful reminder that therapy is not just about isolated skill development,” Amanda says. “It is about fostering confidence, independence, and meaningful participation in everyday life.”

The advice she carries into every session: “Meet the child where they are at.”

Honoring Excellence Across the Program

Kelly Pediatric Therapy is also proud to recognize Amy Barrall, physical therapist, as the Related Services Therapist Runner-Up. Amy works in the Manheim Township School District in Pennsylvania and will receive a $1,000 bonus, plus an additional $500 to donate to the school of her choice. Her story, along with those of this year’s winners, can be found at kellypediatrictherapy.com.

About Kelly Pediatric Therapy

Kelly Pediatric Therapy delivers transformative pediatric therapeutic services across schools, early intervention programs, and outpatient centers. Founded in 1998 as Pediatric Therapeutic Services and acquired by Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), in 2022, Kelly Pediatric Therapy connects children with experienced, caring therapists across occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, and behavioral health. Learn more at kellypediatrictherapy.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Danielle Nixon

Director of Public Relations

Kelly Education

Phone: 816-737-8414

Email: danielle.nixon@kellyservices.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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