Dive Into Healthy Eats with Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The warm weather season offers a perfect opportunity for a meal reset. Inspired by the vibrant flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean, the aptly named Mediterranean Diet zeroes in on nourishing foods long touted as some of the healthiest by dietitians and health organizations.

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Inclusive of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and other legumes, as well as low-fat or fat-free dairy products, non-tropical vegetable oils and nuts, poultry and fish – such as Genova Wild Caught Yellowfin Tuna – Mediterranean-focused dishes fit beautifully into a colorful, healthy diet. The Mediterranean Diet has also been associated with many benefits, as it includes key nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids that support brain, eye and heart health. Because this way of eating also prioritizes fiber and lean protein, it also can support a healthy weight, which can fuel overall health and well-being for years to come.

Packed with protein and omega-3s, Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil is wild-caught and inspired by the flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean. Free from additives and preservatives, this convenient protein makes an easy and delicious addition to meals inspired by the region’s fresh, vibrant ingredients.

A simple, elegant Flatbread Nicoise lets tuna take center stage, melding together fresh, foolproof ingredients like baby potatoes, green beans, baby arugula, kalamata olives and red onion on top of a warm, doughy crust. Or take the taste of the Mediterranean further at lunch time with this Mediterranean Tuna, Feta and Dill Salad. It combines the big, bright flavors and textures of arugula, cucumber, feta, fresh dill, lemon and tuna to give your tastebuds a happy zing and keep you satisfied until dinner.

For more information, including recipes, serving suggestions and a product locator, visit GenovaSeafood.com.

Flatbread Nicoise

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

4 ounces baby potatoes, well-scrubbed 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 pound store-bought pizza dough, at room temperature kosher salt, to taste freshly ground black pepper, to taste 2 ounces green beans or haricot verts, trimmed 1 can (5 ounces) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar 1/2 cup baby arugula 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1/4 cup pitted kalamata or nicoise olives, halved 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 450 F. Using mandolin, thinly slice potatoes.

Drizzle 9-by-13-inch baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil and spread pizza dough to edges. Shingle potatoes over dough, leaving 1/2-inch border. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and drizzle with remaining olive oil.

Bake pizza until cooked through and crust is golden, about 25 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly.

Bring small saucepan of salted water to boil. Add green beans and cook until bright green and crisp tender, about 3 minutes. Strain, rinse with cool water and drain well. Transfer to work surface and cut each bean into thirds on bias.

Strain oil from tuna can into small bowl and whisk vinegar into oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Sprinkle slightly cooled pizza with arugula, tuna, tomatoes, olives, green beans and red onion. Drizzle with vinegar dressing then slice and serve warm.

Mediterranean Tuna, Feta and Dill Salad

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

3 cups arugula 1 cup cherry tomatoes, each cut in half 1/2 English cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch chunks 1/2 cup feta cheese chunks 1/4 cup sliced red onion 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dill, plus additional for topping (optional) 2 cans (5 ounces each) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

Dressing:

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

In large bowl or on platter, lay arugula. Place cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta, red onion and dill over arugula. Top with tuna; reserve oil from cans.

To make dressing: In small bowl, combine lemon juice, dill, salt and pepper. Whisk in reserved olive oil from tuna cans until mixture is well blended.

Before serving, drizzle dressing over salad and top with additional chopped dill, if desired.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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