Brandon Hall Group Opens 2026 Excellence in Action Awards Program, Recognizing Organizations That Turn Employee Voice into Measurable Impact

Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, today announced the official opening of submissions for the 2026 Excellence in Action Awards. This distinguished program honors organizations that prioritize employee feedback and translate those insights into meaningful, measurable business outcomes.

The Excellence in Action Awards, part of Brandon Hall Group’s award portfolio, highlight organizations across industries that are building inclusive, people-centric cultures by actively listening to their workforce and driving positive change.

“The Excellence in Action Awards represent a fundamental shift in how organizations define success by listening to and acting on the voices of their employees. The companies we recognize are not only building high-performing cultures, they are proving that when people are heard, business results follow. We are proud to open this program to organizations that are leading this transformation,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™.

The program is open to organizations of all sizes and industries that have implemented programs, processes, or initiatives that elevate employee voice and demonstrate clear impact on engagement, culture, and performance. Categories span a wide range of critical workplace areas, including employee engagement, leadership, innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and workplace culture.

“For more than three decades, Brandon Hall Group has recognized excellence in human capital management. The Excellence in Action Awards extend that legacy by spotlighting organizations that turn employee feedback into measurable impact, driving engagement, productivity, and long-term business success,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader, Brandon Hall Group™.

Entries will be evaluated based on program design, execution, and measurable results, with a strong emphasis on how organizations have used employee feedback to drive meaningful organizational change. Winners will be announced November 12, 2026 and will receive recognition through a global press campaign, digital awards assets, and opportunities to share their success stories with the broader HCM community.

Organizations interested in participating can learn more and submit entries by visiting:

https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/excellence-in-action-awards/

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® — the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance and Technology.

Known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don’t just celebrate excellence — we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® — where excellence is recognized, celebrated and shared.