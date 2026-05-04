CMB Regional Centers Surpasses 7,000 EB-5 Investors

DALLAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced that it has surpassed 7,000 EB-5 investors. Since 1997, CMB has worked with investors from more than 100 countries in their pursuit of permanent residency in the United States through EB-5.

“Seven thousand investors is a reflection of trust earned over decades, across market cycles, and amidst significant evolution of the EB-5 program,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Pursuing EB-5 is one of the most consequential decisions someone can make, and our focus is delivering outcomes that justify the trust so many investors have placed in us.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of defining achievements for CMB, including more than 3,200 approved I-829 petitions for removal of conditions on permanent residency (the most in the EB-5 industry) and $1.5 billion repaid to investors.

Throughout its 29-year history, CMB has shaped the evolution of the regional center industry, including pioneering the now-standard EB-5 loan model. CMB was also the first regional center to mandate third-party financial audits, setting the industry standard for transparency and financial oversight for EB-5 regional center operators.

The milestone comes at a time of heightened interest in the EB-5 program as the grandfathering provision approaches its scheduled expiration in late September.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted thousands of investor families in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.