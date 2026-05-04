Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Mining Client, Copper Intelligence





NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its growing roster of mining clientele, Copper Intelligence, Inc. (OTC: AFDG), by President Richard Rubenstein.

Copper Intelligence, Inc. is a U.S.-listed exploration company advancing high-grade copper and cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), just as U.S. policymakers and industry leaders race to secure reliable critical minerals supply chains amid intensifying global competition.

Andrew Stuart Groves, Chairman of Copper Intelligence said, “Copper Intelligence is poised for growth in a market where timing is everything. Partnering with RPR positions us to share our operational progress and strategic vision at this pivotal moment.”

Formerly African Discovery Group, Copper Intelligence completed a transformative reverse takeover to acquire the Butembo copper project in February of 2026, followed by a rebrand to reflect its sharpened focus on copper. Known as the “new oil,” copper powers electrification, AI infrastructure, defense systems, and grid modernization. With the U.S. heavily reliant on foreign sources despite copper’s foundational role in national security and economic competitiveness, the company positions DRC’s world-class reserves as a compelling strategic opportunity for Western-aligned development.

Led by Chairman Andrew Stuart Groves, a mining-industry veteran who founded and exited major African resource firms such as CAMEC PLC (acquired by Eurasian Natural Resources) and African Platinum PLC (sold to Impala Platinum), Copper Intelligence brings proven expertise to this high-stakes market.

RPR will lead Copper Intelligence’s media relations, executive positioning, and visibility across business, trade, and policy audiences.



For more information about Copper Intelligence, please visit www.copperintelligence.com.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence, Inc. (OTC: AFDG) is a U.S.-listed mining and exploration company focused on high-grade copper and cobalt in the DRC. Emphasizing supply chain security, geopolitical savvy, and community impact, upcoming milestones include Butembo drilling results and MagiCup 2026 sponsorship. Copper Intelligence is committed to operating in alignment with evolving international standards for responsible mining and community engagement as it advances its copper projects in the DRC.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Stephanie Dallara

sdallara@rubensteinpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ac191f-32e5-412e-9cd6-7592d5b120ad