Xtreme One Entertainment Adds Seasoned Public Company Exec as CEO & Expands Leadership Team Depth to Scale its Fast-Growing MMA Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI) (“Xtreme One”), a leading innovator in live sports and entertainment and the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), announced it named marketing and capital markets executive Jeff Lambert as CEO, and elevated Randel Aleman to President, MMA and Eduardo Duarte to COO, MMA.

The leadership additions follow Xtreme One’s best-ever revenue-generating event at XFC 54: Ascension in Iowa last week, highlighted by its strongest fight card and widest viewership reach since its public company debut in 2023.

Randel Aleman joined Xtreme One and the XFC in 2025 following the acquisition by Xtreme One of his Las Vegas-based MMA organization, Borroka Promotions. Based in the “Fight Capital of the World,” Aleman is a former agent and rising star on the MMA talent and promotions landscape. Eduardo Duarte is the longest-standing team member of the XFC and been a part of over 35 of the organization’s major U.S. and Latin American fights over the past 20 years. A former professional MMA fighter and now owner of a renowned Jujitsu and MMA gym and studio space in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Duarte rejoined the XFC when Xtreme One acquired the business in 2023 and has been instrumental in the rebuild of the promotion and fighter talent pool in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Company also announced that President Chris Defendis departed this week to become President of the Indiana Pacers’ G-League team, the Noblesville Boom.

“I’m honored to move from governance to the ground game for Xtreme One at this pivotal time as we unlock the tremendous value and pent-up demand for XFC content, Xtreme One stock and broader sports properties and partnerships,” said Chairman and CEO Jeff Lambert. “I’m even more energized by the leadership and vision demonstrated by Randel and Eduardo and their eye for rising MMA talent and deep expertise in the business of sports and event promotion. They are perfectly suited for the XFC’s elevation to the premier fighter development and minor league system for the UFC.”

Lambert added: “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Chris Defendis for achieving numerous milestones for Xtreme One and putting us in the position to be our own version of the G-League, but in MMA. His tenacity in securing media deals, talent and partnerships laid a critical foundation for what will be an epic next round for Xtreme One.”

Xtreme One Board Member Robbie Lawler added: “I’ve seen Randel and Eduardo in action – this weekend in Iowa and for years prior – and we as a Board are fired up by their vision, experience and global connections to lead our MMA strategy. We’re assembling a world-champion team, Board and company that is built to win.”

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional, televised MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced seven nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC’s YouTube Channel, American Forces Network, and a growing list of global media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at www.TiiCKER.com/perks or on the $XONI investor relations site.

Contact:

Jeff Lambert jlambert@xtremeone.com