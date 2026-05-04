Wittichen Supply Strengthens Alabama Presence with New Madison Location

ATLANTA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wittichen Supply, a trusted leader in HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) distribution and subsidiary of Heritage Distribution Holdings, has announced the opening of its newest branch in Madison, Alabama. This addition underscores the company’s ongoing investment in growth and its commitment to supporting customers with reliable products and high-quality service.

Located at 277 Westchester Road, Building 2, the new facility is strategically positioned to improve service across the region. The Madison branch will offer expanded inventory, quicker delivery capabilities, and enhanced support for contractors and industry professionals throughout the Alabama market.

Matt Helms, Vice President of Wittichen Supply, shared his thoughts on the expansion:

"We’re excited to bring Wittichen Supply to the Madison community. Opening this branch allows us to better serve our customers by providing easier access to the products they need along with the dependable service they expect. We look forward to becoming a strong partner for HVAC/R professionals in this area."

Wittichen Supply is a wholesale distributor of air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and ventilation equipment, parts, and supplies across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Through after-hours emergency service, formal training programs, and numerous engagement activities, Wittichen Supply helps customers stay abreast of the latest HVAC/R challenges and business trends, striving to identify opportunities and find solutions that will meet each customers’ needs.

www.wittichen-supply.com/

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com