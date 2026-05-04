JOBSOHIO, AILERON EXPAND ELIGIBILITY FOR SMALL BUSINESS ACADEMY

Columbus, Ohio, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio and Aileron today announced that the JobsOhio Small Business Academy, Powered by Aileron, is now open to all eligible Ohio small business owners for the first time. The free, 12-month business growth program launched in 2024 and has been available exclusively to recipients of a JobsOhio Small Business Grant. Beginning May 4, any qualified Ohio small business owner may apply.

The results from the program’s first two cohorts reflect the real difference this investment is making. Since 2024, 78 business leaders across 46 small businesses in Ohio have completed the program. Cohort 3 opens that opportunity wider.

“Ohio’s greatest asset is our people, and by expanding this program allows us to further invest in our small business owners,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The small business academy strengthens the foundation of emerging companies, advances our communities and supports sustainable, long-term growth across the state.”

The free, year-long curriculum is a product of the partnership between JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation dedicated to creating jobs and accelerating growth across the state, and Aileron, a Dayton-based nonprofit with more than 30 years of experience developing business owners and their teams. The program follows a proven approach to professional management — one that has helped thousands of businesses build organizations that thrive in any environment.

Each year, 25 selected small businesses gather as a cohort – with business owners, presidents, and CEOs participating alongside their teams – and move through a structured cadence of in-person workshops, virtual peer group sessions, and individual business coaching sessions. The workshops bring the cohort together at Aileron's Campus in Tipp City, Ohio, for three two-day sessions focused on the seven disciplines of running a thriving business.

Throughout the year, participants meet in facilitated peer groups to process real challenges, learn from one another, and advance their businesses together. They work one-on-one with an Aileron Business Coach to get unstuck, tackle critical issues, and build the leadership skills that growing organizations need. Each participant receives a $1,000 stipend to cover travel and lodging for in-person events.

"Aileron has spent 30 years helping business leaders grow in professional management because we believe it empowers organizations to thrive in any environment," said Joni Fedders, Aileron President and CEO. "This program is that belief at work, and we're proud to be bringing it to more business leaders across Ohio as we enter our third cohort through our partnership with JobsOhio."

The program’s impact extends beyond what any curriculum can teach. For many participants, the peer community formed through the Small Business Academy becomes one of the most valuable parts of the experience – a group of fellow owners who understand the weight of running a business and show up for one another.

Mark Schuetz, President of Replex Plastics Company and a Cohort 1 alumnus, said he “highly recommends” the JobsOhio Small Business Academy.

“A lot of what I have been taught I’ve learned in bits and pieces over 35 years, but this program brought everything together in a systemized way,” Schuetz said. “Now we’re building a better strategy that’s directly connected to meeting our customers’ needs better and organizing our company around that.”

Application Information

Small business owners, presidents, and CEOs of growing B2B organizations in Ohio are encouraged to apply for Cohort 3. To be considered, candidates must operate within one of JobsOhio’s target industries, have a minimum of eight employees, and have annual revenue of at least $750,000.

Applications are due July 15, and selected businesses will be notified in late August. The program begins in September 2026.

For full program details and to apply, visit jobsohio.com/aileron. For questions about the program, contact Hannah Baumgartel, Senior Program Manager at JobsOhio, at baumgartel@jobsohio.com.

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About Aileron

Aileron is a nonprofit organization that guides business owners to lead thriving businesses by elevating owners, leaders, and teams to build an organization-wide system that creates sustainable change and drives lasting results. Aileron’s flagship program, Course for Presidents, introduces business owners to a proven approach for running a thriving business that has transformed thousands of businesses for more than 30 years. Every year, more than 14,000 business leaders visit Aileron’s Campus in Tipp City, Ohio – a destination for private business owners and teams seeking physical and mental space to get out of the day-to-day and focus on the most important parts of their business. Learn more at www.aileron.org.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent to the state. Collaborating with seven regional partners, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com.

Media Contacts:

Aileron: Lauren Mathile, lauren.mathile@aileron.org

JobsOhio: Matt Englehart, englehart@jobsohio.com