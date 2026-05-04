Enabled Talent Launches Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities Focused on Employment and Self-Employment

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabled Talent today announced the launch of the Enabled Talent Fellowship Program, a structured 10-week intensive for persons with disabilities built around a clear commitment: the program does not end until each fellow has a confirmed job offer, an active job search with warm employer introductions, or a launched business with initial clients identified.

The Fellowship will begin with a first cohort of 12 fellows, with additional cohorts planned as the program expands.

More than one billion people globally live with a disability, yet a significant majority remain excluded from the workforce — not due to lack of capability, but because systems were not designed with them in mind. While many programs focus on readiness, few extend to measurable outcomes. The Enabled Talent Fellowship is designed to bridge that gap.

The program runs two parallel tracks — employment and self-employment — guiding fellows through structured phases of career direction, execution, and outcome. Participants in the employment track gain direct access to Enabled Talent’s employer network, while those in the self-employment track validate ideas, build practical plans, and identify initial clients. Post-program support continues to ensure continuity beyond the 10-week period.

Each fellow is matched with a mentor who brings lived experience — individuals who have personally navigated disability within their professional or entrepreneurial journeys. The cohort size is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful, one-on-one engagement.

“We built this Fellowship from lived experience,” said Amandipp Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enabled Talent. “I’ve done 30–40 different jobs trying to find the right fit — something that works with both my needs and my skills. It wasn’t a lack of effort; it was a lack of systems designed for us. Too often, people are pushed into roles just to survive, not to grow. This Fellowship is about aligning aspiration with ability — so people can build careers, not just make ends meet. The world has seen what’s possible through people like Stephen Hawking and Helen Keller. We don’t know how many more are out there, still waiting for the right opportunity.”

The Fellowship is open to adults with disabilities across physical, sensory, cognitive, mental health, and chronic conditions. Applicants do not need a polished resume or a fully developed business idea — only the readiness to commit.

Enabled Talent is inviting NGOs, community organizations, employers, and individuals with lived experience to join the ecosystem — whether by referring candidates, mentoring fellows, hiring talent, or supporting program expansion globally.

Call to Action

Applications for the first cohort are now open.



To apply, partner, or learn more, visit: https://enablecanada.ca/fellowship

Organizations interested in collaborating or supporting the program can reach out directly.

About Enabled Talent

Enabled Talent is a Canada-based workforce technology company building inclusive employment infrastructure for persons with disabilities. Its platform connects talent, employers, NGOs, educators, and governments through accessibility-first systems designed to support hiring, career development, and workforce inclusion. Enabled Talent operates in Canada and is expanding across North America, Europe, and the MENA region.

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