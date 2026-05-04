ThredUp Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue of $81.7 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year

Quarterly gross margin of 79.2% and an increase in gross profit of 15% year-over-year

Record Active Buyers of 1.71 million, representing an increase of 25% year-over-year

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $54.4 million, up 1.3 million from the previous quarter

Issued a revised full year 2026 financial outlook, raising expectations for Revenue, Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin

OAKLAND, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and updated full year 2026 financial outlook.

“We are proud to deliver Q1 out-performance, including a record month for new buyer acquisition,” said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. “As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth plan amidst an ever-changing consumer environment, and building a marketplace that delivers clear value to buyers and convenience for sellers.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $81.7 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

totaled $81.7 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $64.7 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.2% as compared to 79.1% in the first quarter last year.

Gross profit totaled $64.7 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.2% as compared to 79.1% in the first quarter last year. Net loss was $6.5 million, or a negative 7.9% of revenue, for the first quarter 2026, compared to a loss of $5.2 million, or a negative 7.3% of revenue, for the first quarter last year.

was $6.5 million, or a negative 7.9% of revenue, for the first quarter 2026, compared to a loss of $5.2 million, or a negative 7.3% of revenue, for the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.7 million, or 3.4% of revenue, for the first quarter 2026, compared to $3.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for the first quarter last year.

was $2.7 million, or 3.4% of revenue, for the first quarter 2026, compared to $3.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for the first quarter last year. Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.71 million and Orders of 1.64 million for the first quarter 2026, representing increases of 25% and 19%, respectively, over the first quarter last year.

Financial Outlook1

For the second quarter 2026, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $89.0 million to $91.0 million, +16% year-over-year at the midpoint

Gross margin in the range of 78.5% to 79.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 5.2%

For the full fiscal year 2026, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $351.2 million to $356.2 million, +14% year-over-year at the midpoint

Gross margin in the range of 78.5% to 79.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6.1%

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of the Non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA margin to net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP because certain items are out of ThredUp’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, severance and other reorganization costs, and gains related to non-marketable equity investment. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue for the same period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the second quarter of 2026 and full year 2026, Depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.4 million and $13.4 million, respectively. In addition, for the second quarter of 2026 and full year 2026, Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.5 million and $19.2 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially greater than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation for free cash flow estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of Net cash provided by operating activities and certain reconciling items on a forward-looking basis, which could be significant to the Company's results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at ThredUp’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.





ThredUp Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,996 $ 38,629 Marketable securities 10,457 9,498 Accounts receivable, net 4,316 2,437 Other current assets 6,616 6,112 Total current assets 60,385 56,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,353 25,376 Property and equipment, net 67,704 67,243 Goodwill 10,746 10,746 Other assets 7,185 7,204 Total assets $ 172,373 $ 167,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,864 $ 10,329 Accrued and other current liabilities 27,112 24,511 Seller payable 18,947 18,264 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,776 5,401 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,875 Total current liabilities 63,699 62,380 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 28,672 28,580 Long-term debt, net of current portion 17,740 14,276 Other non-current liabilities 2,871 2,816 Total liabilities 112,982 108,052 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A and B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,120,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 129,004 and 127,027 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 641,945 635,253 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (19 ) 3 Accumulated deficit (582,547 ) (576,075 ) Total stockholders’ equity 59,391 59,193 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 172,373 $ 167,245





ThredUp Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 81,671 $ 71,291 Cost of revenue 17,011 14,920 Gross profit 64,660 56,371 Operating expenses: Operations, product, and technology 41,075 35,126 Marketing 14,941 13,143 Sales, general, and administrative 15,233 13,536 Total operating expenses 71,249 61,805 Operating loss (6,589 ) (5,434 ) Interest expense (384 ) (514 ) Other income, net 525 790 Loss before provision for income taxes (6,448 ) (5,158 ) Provision for income taxes 24 57 Net loss $ (6,472 ) $ (5,215 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 127,691 116,698





ThredUp Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 (in thousands) Net loss $ (6,472 ) $ (5,215 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (22 ) (5 ) Total other comprehensive loss (22 ) (5 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (6,494 ) $ (5,220 )





ThredUp Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,472 ) $ (5,215 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 5,503 5,520 Depreciation and amortization 3,306 3,169 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,144 1,080 Other 17 (183 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,880 ) (667 ) Other current and non-current assets (465 ) (29 ) Accounts payable 2,510 4,719 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,061 (1,863 ) Seller payable 683 617 Operating lease liabilities (1,653 ) (1,088 ) Other non-current liabilities — (317 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,754 5,743 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (4,579 ) (3,214 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 3,675 10,104 Purchases of property and equipment (4,111 ) (1,815 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,015 ) 5,075 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (433 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards 4,445 1,151 Payments of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (3,384 ) (1,740 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 628 (1,589 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 367 9,229 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 43,577 40,488 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 43,944 $ 49,717





ThredUp Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 (in thousands) Net loss $ (6,472 ) $ (5,215 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,503 5,520 Depreciation and amortization 3,306 3,169 Interest expense 384 514 Provision for income taxes 24 57 Severance and other reorganization costs — (3 ) Gains related to non-marketable equity investments — (234 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,745 $ 3,808 Revenue $ 81,671 $ 71,291 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.4 % 5.3 %





Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,754 $ 5,743 Purchases of property and equipment (4,111 ) (1,815 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 643 $ 3,928



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About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential”, “looking ahead”, “looking forward,” “seeking” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the second quarter and full year of 2026; statements about future free cash flow, operating results, capital expenditures and other developments in our business and our long term growth; trends, consumer demand and growth in the online resale markets; the momentum of our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure, including with respect to AI technologies; the impact of tariffs and other changes to global trade on our business; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; the implementation and success of direct selling and premium listings on ThredUp; our ability to attract new Active Buyers, including our efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences, such as the launch of our rebrand; and legal and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new users and convert users into buyers, Active Buyers, and sellers; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to effectively manage or sustain our growth and to effectively expand our operations; risks from an intensely competitive market; our ability to effectively deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in our offerings; risks arising from economic and industry trends, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, changing consumer habits, climate change and general global economic uncertainty; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ThredUp’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect ThredUp's results is included in ThredUp’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

ThredUp intends to announce material information to the public through the ThredUp Investor Relations website ir.thredup.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. ThredUp uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information ThredUp posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, ThredUp encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on ThredUp’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and other operating and business metrics. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics, are useful in evaluating our operating performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our financial position. We use these measures and metrics to evaluate and assess our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics used by other companies.

We encourage investors to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations for more information.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, severance and other reorganization costs, and gains related to non-marketable equity investment. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue for the same period.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP free cash flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities reduced by Purchases of property and equipment.

An Active Buyer is a ThredUp buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A ThredUp buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple ThredUp accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics” for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.